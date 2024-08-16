A guide to upkeep your favourite bags

In countries with high humidity in summer, like Bangladesh, one should consider keeping silica gels inside the bags while storing them, to absorb moisture. Photo: Bariq & Co. (left), Meraki (right).

Bags are more than just functional accessories—they are an extension of your style and often hold sentimental value.

We all have been there at least once: noticing the first scratch, unattractive wrinkles, or that one tiny stain on our favourite bag. Slowly, the bag you once loved becomes tainted, and before you know it, you are left with a dull, broken or worse, torn version.

Whether it's a luxurious leather tote, a finely embroidered clutch, or a velvet evening bag, each requires specific care to stay beautiful and functional.

Here's a comprehensive guide to preserving your bags in pristine condition and prolonging their life, ensuring they remain your stylish companion for years:

Leather bags

Buying a high-quality leather bag is an investment worth making. It is designed to be timeless and, with proper care, will last a lifetime.

As a rule of thumb, the first tip is to always wipe down your leather bag with a soft cloth after every use.

It is an effortless step, yet it helps with the appearance and longevity. While handling a leather bag, avoid keeping it on wet surfaces, as they may cause permanent damage, stains, or even mould to grow on the surface.

Photo: Anika Tabassum

To prevent the skin of the leather from stretching, avoid overfilling the bag. Moreover, keep your bags away from direct sunlight as it might dry out the leather and cause cracks.

Zeina Harun, an undergraduate student at North South University, loves adding leather bags to her collection.

"I never leave my bags in hot cars or expose them to hot temperatures as I have learned the hard way that it causes the leather to get permanently damaged," she said.

If you can, apply leather conditioners every few months to keep the leather supple and prevent it from drying out and cracking.

Embroidered clutches

When your outfit feels plain and flat, embroidered clutches can add a unique touch. They are chic and versatile, bringing out your style and individuality, which makes them a personalised fashion accessory.

Ayesha Haque, who owns two cats, said, "I usually use lint rollers to get the hair of my fur babies off my clothes. But I also realised these can be multifunctional. So, when I try to remove dust from my bags, I go over them with my lint roller, and they are as good as new. However, you can also use a soft toothbrush if you do not have a lint roller."

Rukaiya Binta Azizul, owner of Rukaiya's Meraki, runs her business online on Facebook called Rukaiya's Meraki.

Photo: Meraki

On taking care of her embroidered bags, she said, "I request my customers to use the bags carefully, as they are hand-made. The bags are made of high-quality materials, and the fabric is washable. I suggest they wash them carefully with a soft shampoo in case of any stain."

Sayara Tabassum, a fourth-year MBBS student, said, "Embroidered bags are nothing less than an art piece; they are delicate and personalised. I try to avoid storing my embroidered bags in plastic bags, as the weather in Bangladesh is quite humid. Due to the heat, the plastic bags trap moisture, leading to mould growth on the threads."

Since embroidered bags are prone to damage, if any loose threads start showing, trim them with a scissor and avoid pulling them to create more damage.

Velvet bags

Due to its texture and appearance, velvet is generally considered luxurious. However, it requires special care to maintain its sheen. These bags are appropriate for parties and special occasions, adding a special touch to your glam.

As velvet is dust-prone, a soft-bristled brush can remove dust from the bag before use. Like embroidered bags, lint rollers can also pick out dust, keeping the surface smooth.

Monira Rupo, an employee of Aarong, mentioned, "Try not to use velvet bags during monsoon season as water can ruin the fabric. To prevent irreversible damage, I would suggest being cautious and keeping your bags in a dry place even when storing them away."

If your velvet bag gets stained, blot the area with soap or detergent and keep it on for a few minutes. Rinse with a damp cloth to absorb as much of the stain as possible. Avoid rubbing, as this can push the stain deeper into the fabric. However, mild detergent mixed with water is advised when dealing with tougher stains.

Rupkotha Syed, a fresh graduate, shared a personal tip, "I have not seen many people use this tip, but it's quick and easy. When velvet bags are not used for a long period, the fabric tends to get creases or marks. So, I discovered that hand-held steamers can help lift the creases. But make sure that you hold the steamer at a distance to avoid soaking the fabric."

How to store them

Storage also plays a significant role in making sure bags look intact and last longer. Regardless of the bag's material, here are a few general tips.

Always use handbag organisers and avoid cluttering and squishing them in one space. Allow them to have their own space, reducing the chance of damage.

In countries with high humidity in summer, like Bangladesh, one should consider keeping silica gels inside the bags while storing them, to absorb moisture.

I

Always use handbag organisers and avoid cluttering and squishing them in one space. Photo: Bariq & Co.

f you are carrying stationeries or products that could leak, such as pens, makeup, or liquids, make sure you use a separate pouch or bag to avoid stains.

Rahima Hasin, a corporate employee at a private organisation, says, "You can say that I am obsessed with collecting bags. I have different bags and clutches in my collection, from limited-edition designers to bags bought from local stores."

"Since I already have a huge collection, most of my bags have barely been reused for a long time. My primary strategy is to keep them away from sunlight and moisture to ensure that they don't get damaged," she said.

To prevent her bags from flattening out and losing shape, she always stuffs them with old newspapers and covers them with dust bags if the material is prone to dust, such as velvet.

Aarong employee Bushra Akhter shared, "It's quite easy to take care of bags if you follow instructions and are a little careful. Before you buy a bag of a certain material, check the label for specific care instructions that come with it. Following the guidelines ensures longevity, extending the lifespan of your bag."