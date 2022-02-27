A guide to finding the perfect fit for your body type

Mode

Hindustan Times
27 February, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 02:05 pm

Related News

A guide to finding the perfect fit for your body type

By being fully acquainted with your body structure, flaunting your dream outfit easily becomes a reality

Hindustan Times
27 February, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 02:05 pm
Shoppers looking for their perfect fits at Aarong. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Shoppers looking for their perfect fits at Aarong. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A contemporary yet comfortable apparel that fits our body type goes a long way in making us feel the most confident, bold and classy version of ourselves. 

We all have picked the 'perfect dress' off a rack, tried it on and been disappointed and to say that it has not happened to most of us would be a lie. 

It is no secret that dressing according to our body type has immense value since an ensemble that fits our body like a glove, instantly makes us far more comfortable and confident.

By being fully acquainted with your body structure, flaunting your dream outfit easily becomes a reality. A contemporary yet comfortable apparel that fits our body type goes a long way in making us feel the most confident, bold and classy version of ourselves.

Here are some useful tips to help fetch your dream outfit that suits your body structure:

The shape: Get yourself in front of a large mirror and understand if you are curvy with a defined waist (apple-shaped), or if you have a straighter build (rectangle), if your hips are broader than your shoulders (pear-shaped), or if they are fairly balanced (hourglass). Knowing this will help you move to the next steps and learn how to best dress for your body type.

By being fully acquainted with your body structure, flaunting your dream outfit easily becomes a reality. A contemporary yet comfortable apparel that fits our body type goes a long way in making us feel the most confident, bold and classy version of ourselves.

Shoppers looking for their perfect fits at Aarong. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Shoppers looking for their perfect fits at Aarong. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The material: Choosing fabrics as per body type is just as important as the outfit itself. Fabrics can draw or divert attention from certain body parts. Choose cotton instead of wool and chunky knits, as they can make the upper body look bulky on a pear-shaped figure. 

Spandex and leather are great for having hourglass curves on full display. Satin and silk skim the rectangular body, and shiny and clingy fabrics lack the generous amount of stretch needed for apple-shaped bodies.

The patterns: Patterns and prints can throw the outfit off-balance. Bold prints fit perfectly for the upper half of pear-shaped bodies, and busier patterns must be avoided for bottoms in an hourglass body type. 

Prints and patterns in subdued colours are perfect for apple body shapes, and bright coloured prints are much needed to give the rectangular shape a curvier appearance.

The colours: Colours provide a significant broadening or slimming effect. The apple shapes can keep darker colours on the bottom to instantly slim down the curves and pair it with brighter colours on top. 

If you have a pear-shaped body type, choose darker hues for the rear, hip, and thigh areas. Hourglass women may steer clear of light shades on the bottom half of their bodies as they could make them appear larger.

The accessories: Choose accessories to draw attention to your best features. Scarves accentuate your neckline. For pear-shaped women, heels work best as they elongate the legs. Tie-in tops are every hourglass-figured girl's favourite and low-slung belts add needed mass and bulk to rectangle-shaped bodies.

These guidelines for finding the perfect fit are just a scratch for understanding the basics. Most women are a combination of these body types and it is all about mixing and matching until you find what suits you.

Features / Top News

Dress / attire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russia’s January current account surplus reached a record high of $19 billion, having more than doubled from the same period in 2021. Photo: Bloomberg

Russia’s years-long quest to quit dollar eases impact of sanctions

2h | Panorama
Shoppers looking for their perfect fits at Aarong. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A guide to finding the perfect fit for your body type

2h | Mode
Sailor’s brand new spring collection in the kingdom of flowers. Photo: Courtesy

A nod to Godkhali in Sailor’s Spring’22 collection

4h | Mode
Shaikh Wahid, the CEO and Managing Director of LEADS Corporation Limited. Photo: TBS

LEADing the way: One of Bangladesh’s leading IT companies is gearing up for the future 

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nobody fights for Ukraine

Nobody fights for Ukraine

18h | Videos
English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

20h | Videos
Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

20h | Videos
Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused