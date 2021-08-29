Go to Bengal Calisthenics for physical and mental fitness

Health and lifestyle coach Tanvir Hasan Britto, is working on finding ways to incorporate the right exercises into our busy schedules. Photo: Bengal Calisthenics

How healthy we are as a person depends not only on our physical health, but also our mental health.

There is a mental aspect to every physical disease, and there can be physical effects from mental illnesses.

When it comes to taking care of the body and mind, people are reasonably confused about what kind of exercises they need to do, what they need to eat, and what lifestyle they need to adopt.

The internet is overloaded with information that makes us even more confused.

Moreover, when we do not understand how to find the right solutions to our problems, we tend to fall off the wagon.

In that case, we need professional help and support to guide us through our journey to becoming fitter.

Photo: Bengal Calisthenics

Bengal Calisthenics, a fitness platform which operates both online and offline and runs under the supervision of health and lifestyle coach Tanvir Hasan Britto, is working on finding ways to incorporate the right exercises into our busy schedules so that problems like stress, anxiety, insomnia etc can be better dealt with.

Tanvir Hasan Britto is a certified professional from the internationally renowned institution American Council on Exercise (ACE).

After undergoing training as a certified level one and two online trainer, he also joined as a mentor at the Personal Trainer Development Centre (PTDC) based in Canada.

Britto started his journey with Bengal Calisthenics in 2018. He said, "We suffer due to our poor eating habits, negative thinking practices, and ignorance about the body and mind. As a result, instead of living a healthy life, we become dependent on medicines."

"To balance the well-being of the body and the mind, it is necessary to radically change our way of life, eating habits, and thinking, which sometimes does not become possible for an individual if s/he does not have the proper knowledge and training," he added.

Bengal Calisthenics provides proper assessment, training, mentoring, and lifestyle coaching so that a person can find the right ways to build healthy habits and live a fulfilling life.

It has already trained a few hundred people, and thousands have also been made aware of this process through various fitness workshops and training programmes.

