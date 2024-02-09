Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

If you watched the film 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind', you probably remember the vivid hair colours of the protagonist, Clementine (Kate Winslet).

These vibrant hues of orange and violet weren't merely fashion choices; they were thoughtfully selected by the director to distinguish the timelines of the story.

Colouring your hair is much more than keeping up in the fashion game. It is also a powerful mode of self-expression. Hair transformation may be linked with self-esteem as well.

Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else.

Now comes the big question. Where do you get your hair coloured from? Will you do it yourself or resort to a professional? If a professional is your first choice, whom should you trust?

The Business Standard has listed the four best hair salons in the city to make these choices easier for you.

Powder Room By Esha Rushdi

Photo: Courtesy

"Having black hair (most predominant in Bangladesh) is not necessarily boring, but having the same colour for years certainly is," said Esha Rushdi, the founder of Powder Room By Esha Rushdi.

Established in 2016, Powder Room is a promising salon in the city, specialising in hair colour.

In the past, there was a certain fear among women about colouring their hair, worrying that it might irreversibly damage their locks.

However, in recent years, with the surge of social media and increased awareness, women have become more confident than ever. The trend of hair colouring is continually on the rise, reflecting a shift in perceptions and a celebration of individuality.

Esha also opined that many young women these days have grey hair, contributing to a growing inclination towards hair colouring.

Powder Room uses premium products from L'Oréal and Keune and offers a complimentary spa session with any colour service. Additionally, clients can explore a range of after-colour hair care products, including purple shampoo and conditioner, all available for purchase at the salon.

Powder Room has a total of 45 staff, among whom eight are dedicated hair colourists. The starting price of hair colour is Tk8,000 and goes up to Tk30,000, depending on hair length, texture and volume.

"Apart from cosy ambience and top notch service, what sets us apart is our flexibility in pricing. We are not rigid when it comes to service charge, and try to accommodate our clients our level best," added Esha.

Location: House-21, Road-123 , Gulshan-1

Barberette

Photo: Courtesy

Founded in 2020, Barberette stands as a trailblazer in providing a diverse range of funky hair colours. It started out as a passion project of founder Farzana Tasnim Rehman.

Barberette also has options for generic colours like mahogany, cinnamon, honey, chestnut, brown, etc.

Farzana and her team are trained in modern techniques of bleaching hair. The products are all imported from Europe.

"In mathematics, if you are out of practice, you forget the formulas and mechanisms. Dyeing hair is very similar. It is a dynamic procedure, and there are countless formulae and techniques needed to experiment with it," said Farzana.

"I mix and match different colour palettes to create trending fantasy hair, such as opalescent, holographic, unicorn, mermaid, or galaxy hair. Whether you want an all-over purple hair or a rose gold balayage, we are open to exploring all possibilities."

The price range at Barberette starts fromTk800 (For single hair strand colour) and goes up to Tk 17,000 (All-over balayage).

Location: Level-5, 27 SHAPTAK SQUARE, Road-16(Old 27), Dhanmondi

Glam by Asmita

Photo: Courtesy

Mayesha Asmita started her journey in the beauty industry three years ago. Her expertise in hair colouring has already created a hype among the fashionistas.

While doing her undergraduate studies in the UK, she once came to Bangladesh for a long vacation and decided to colour her hair. The end result was quite disappointing, which made her start her own hair salon.

Later, she was trained by CIBTAC, Keune and Wella. Her salon, Glam by Asmita, got quite popular within a short span of time for her customised balayage hair colour and no bleach solid colours.

"We take pride in being the first one in the country to offer no bleach solid hair colours. No matter what product you use, at the end of the day, bleach damages your hair and makes it susceptible to breakage. For those who love to colour their hair but are extremely cautious about the health of their hair, this technique is a game changer," she said.

The price point is another reason why Glam by Asmita is everyone's favourite. The no bleach hair colour is priced at Tk6,000 for up to waist length hair.

You can get free consultancy too. Moreover, they also give you an after-colour hair care routine.

"The expertise we cultivated is unmatchable. At other salons, hair colours, especially sophisticated ones like balayage or ombré, sometimes take up to an entire day to finish. At Glam by Asmita, it takes about 3.5 hours maximum," said the owner.

Glam by Asmita has two branches in the city - Gulshan and Moghbazar - and are equipped with 65 staff members. Asmita only does the balayage hair colour on her clients and other modes of colouring are done by in-house experts.

The price range starts from Tk6,000 and goes up to Tk30,000, depending on hair condition.

Location: House: 4/A, Road- 84, Gulshan-2, Dhaka

224/1, NMG Tower (Shwapno Building), Dilu Road, Moghbazar, Dhaka

Studio Ombre

Photo: Courtesy

Studio Ombre was the brainchild of Faraz Abir who envisioned a unisex salon. Faraz, along with Evana and Anik, established the Studio Ombre Dhanmondi branch in November 2021.

With certification as a hairdresser and stylist from Tony & Guy, Faraz has become synonymous with excellence in hair care. Studio Ombre has garnered significant praise, particularly in the arena of hairstyling.

A notable feature of this salon is the use of high-end products, openly displayed for clients to see.

"Transparency in product usage enhances the client experience, reflecting Studio Ombre's commitment to quality," said Faraz.

Faraz not only wants to provide clients with premium services, he also wants to educate them with vital information about haircare. Clients at Studio Ombre can book consultancy sessions with him before availing services.

"Box dye is very prevalent in the country, given the wide availability and affordable pricing. But the damage it does to hair is beyond repair. At our salon, only professional-grade products are used to ensure optimal results," he shared with us.

Studio Ombre opened its second branch in Banani last year. The price range of hair colour starts from Tk10,000 and goes up to Tk30,000.

Location: House 39/A, Dhanmondi-8

House-47, Road-13, Block-E, Banani