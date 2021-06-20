Ferrari goes high-fashion, and here are the best looks

Mode

Bloomberg
20 June, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 02:19 pm

Related News

Ferrari goes high-fashion, and here are the best looks

The bold streetwear represents a further step in the marque’s evolution from supercar maker to lifestyle brand

Bloomberg
20 June, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 02:19 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

On June 13, Ferrari debuted its first high-fashion collection at the company's headquarters in Maranello, Italy. The show took place on a 427-foot runway on the factory production floor.

Characterised with bold, block colours, racing-inspired prints, and silken shrouds suitable for both men and women, the collection of 52 looks came from the mind of 37-year-old Rocco Iannone, Ferrari's creative director and a former Armani designer.

Italian superstar Mariacarla Boscono walked first in the show, and Russian phenom Natalia Vodianova closed it, all set to French sound designer Frédéric Sanchez's high-energy music.

It is all leagues beyond the mass-produced polo shirts, athletic shorts, sweaters, wallets, and belts Ferrari sells in its brand stores and airport shops worldwide.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

"We want to attract young people and women," Iannone has said about the company's intent. Currently, fewer than 10% of Ferrari owners in North America are female. "Our targets are not just those who buy a Ferrari but also those who have awareness of the brand and of its values."  

Fashion represents another significant shift at the 81-year-old company, from roaring supercars with gas-guzzling V12 engines toward technology and electric powertrains.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

On June 8, Ferrari announced that its new chief executive officer will be coming from a computer chipmaker.

On June 11, the brand announced it would open a 'reimagining' of the trattoria Cavallino, where founder Enzo Ferrari held court for more than 30 years, helmed by Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura and designed by architect India Mahdavi. And now, luxury streetwear.

"Let us face it: If you enter a Ferrari store, it is not because you need another raincoat. You are looking for something special," Iannone told Womens Wear Daily on June 13.

"A car is a vehicle that is being worn," the program notes stated. "An item of clothing can be conceived in the same way. Material, colour, design and function merge, enveloping the body, augmenting its functions, reshaping, protecting, and magnifying its forms. The human body is the root in which the mechanics of covering it and making it move fast have their origins. Fashion and car making collide, in many ways."

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Ferrari's fashion collection features items ranging from about €200 ($242) for a T-shirt up to €3,000 for a coat. It is available for sale now, online and through the company's official stores in Maranello, Milan, and Rome.  

The clothes included in the collection are mostly gender-fluid, with sizes ranging from XXXS to XXXL.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement

 

Features

Ferrari / high fashion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

6h | Videos
Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident