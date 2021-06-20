Ferrari goes high-fashion, and here are the best looks

Photo: Collected

On June 13, Ferrari debuted its first high-fashion collection at the company's headquarters in Maranello, Italy. The show took place on a 427-foot runway on the factory production floor.

Characterised with bold, block colours, racing-inspired prints, and silken shrouds suitable for both men and women, the collection of 52 looks came from the mind of 37-year-old Rocco Iannone, Ferrari's creative director and a former Armani designer.

Italian superstar Mariacarla Boscono walked first in the show, and Russian phenom Natalia Vodianova closed it, all set to French sound designer Frédéric Sanchez's high-energy music.

It is all leagues beyond the mass-produced polo shirts, athletic shorts, sweaters, wallets, and belts Ferrari sells in its brand stores and airport shops worldwide.

Photo: Collected

"We want to attract young people and women," Iannone has said about the company's intent. Currently, fewer than 10% of Ferrari owners in North America are female. "Our targets are not just those who buy a Ferrari but also those who have awareness of the brand and of its values."

Fashion represents another significant shift at the 81-year-old company, from roaring supercars with gas-guzzling V12 engines toward technology and electric powertrains.

Photo: Collected

On June 8, Ferrari announced that its new chief executive officer will be coming from a computer chipmaker.

On June 11, the brand announced it would open a 'reimagining' of the trattoria Cavallino, where founder Enzo Ferrari held court for more than 30 years, helmed by Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura and designed by architect India Mahdavi. And now, luxury streetwear.

"Let us face it: If you enter a Ferrari store, it is not because you need another raincoat. You are looking for something special," Iannone told Womens Wear Daily on June 13.

"A car is a vehicle that is being worn," the program notes stated. "An item of clothing can be conceived in the same way. Material, colour, design and function merge, enveloping the body, augmenting its functions, reshaping, protecting, and magnifying its forms. The human body is the root in which the mechanics of covering it and making it move fast have their origins. Fashion and car making collide, in many ways."

Photo: Collected

Ferrari's fashion collection features items ranging from about €200 ($242) for a T-shirt up to €3,000 for a coat. It is available for sale now, online and through the company's official stores in Maranello, Milan, and Rome.

The clothes included in the collection are mostly gender-fluid, with sizes ranging from XXXS to XXXL.

