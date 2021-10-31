Fashion brand Sailor wins awards

Famous fashion retail brand Sailor has bagged two awards in Retail Awards of Bangladesh as 'Best Fashion Retailer' and 'Best Brand In-store Design'.

It also received an honourable mention under the 'Best Campaign' category for its 'Style on Cityscape'.

On October 23, Bangladesh Brand Forum organised the event where retail brands were recognised for their contribution to the apparel industry by an expert jury board.

Sailor started its journey in 2015 and since then, it has been operated by a skilled workforce, and they have earned customers' trust by offering popular pricing and unique after-sales service. Its goodwill has spread among customers across the country.

The brand has been working hard to fulfill the demands of fashion-conscious people in the country, which is why Bangladesh Brand Forum chose to award Sailor.

Since its inception, Sailor has chosen interior decorations that properly utilise local resources and create a modern look. So it was rightly awarded the 'Best Brand In-store Design'.

Last winter, Sailor rediscovered the cityscape beauty of Dhaka and showcased the modern lifestyle in a campaign that received tremendous support.