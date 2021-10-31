Fashion brand Sailor wins awards

Mode

TBS Report
31 October, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 01:15 pm

Related News

Fashion brand Sailor wins awards

TBS Report
31 October, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 01:15 pm
Fashion brand Sailor wins awards

Famous fashion retail brand Sailor has bagged two awards in Retail Awards of Bangladesh as 'Best Fashion Retailer' and 'Best Brand In-store Design'. 

It also received an honourable mention under the 'Best Campaign' category for its 'Style on Cityscape'. 

On October 23, Bangladesh Brand Forum organised the event where retail brands were recognised for their contribution to the apparel industry by an expert jury board.  

Sailor started its journey in 2015 and since then, it has been operated by a skilled workforce, and they have earned customers' trust by offering popular pricing and unique after-sales service. Its goodwill has spread among customers across the country. 

The brand has been working hard to fulfill the demands of fashion-conscious people in the country, which is why Bangladesh Brand Forum chose to award Sailor. 

Since its inception, Sailor has chosen interior decorations that properly utilise local resources and create a modern look.  So it was rightly awarded the 'Best Brand In-store Design'. 

Last winter, Sailor rediscovered the cityscape beauty of Dhaka and showcased the modern lifestyle in a campaign that received tremendous support. 

Features

sailor / Fashion / brands

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

16h | Videos
Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

16h | Videos
Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

16h | Videos
Delicious seafood at affordable budget

Delicious seafood at affordable budget

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 