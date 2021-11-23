Epshita and Nazakat’s Fashion Iconic Show: An evening full of glitz and glamour

After completing her BBA from Independent University of Bangladesh, Farjana Rahman Epshita planned to do her Masters from America. But she had to postpone it due to her pregnancy.

She always had a keen interest in makeup and when her son was a year old, she began to look for a degree in this area.

Eventually, she completed her Masters Make-up of Artistry Diploma from Elizabeth Grady School of Esthetics.

After working on various events like Boston Fashion week, she was awarded 'International Award Winning Makeup Artist' by International Beauty Industry.

Guests at the show included popular actor Ferdous, Zareen Karim, managing director, Orion pharma and healthcare and Orion footwear limited, Md Harun-ur-Rashid, chairman, Asian Group and Asian TV and Md Mokbul Hossain, secretary, information and broadcasting ministry. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

During the lockdown, Epshita began to take makeup classes online. Seeing a good response, she took her classes offline. Her makeup studio is in Gulshan-1.

One of her students, Porshia Afjer is also a celebrated fashion designer.

Recently they came together for a show titled 'Sandalina presents Epshita and Nazakat's Fashion Iconic Show', powered by Orion Footwear.

Epshita's muse for the evening was actress Apu Biswas who received a bridal makeover. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

The show featured Epshita as a prominent makeup artist who did a bridal makeover for actress Apu Biswas. It also featured Porshia's new clothing line 'Nazakat'.

On the evening of November 21 when the show was held, the Oasis Hall in Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka was brimming with the glitterati of Dhaka.

The chief guest was Md Mokbul Hossain, secretary of, information and broadcasting ministry.

Model and actress Prarthana Fardin Dighi was the showstopper for Nazakat's deshi collection. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

The special guests were Md Mostafa Kamal, secretary, environment, forest and climate change ministry, Md Harun-ur-Rashid, chairman, Asian Group and Asian TV and Zareen Karim, managing director, Orion pharma and healthcare and Orion footwear limited.

The show, which was anchored by Srabonno Towhida, started with showcasing Nazakat's 'deshi' collection.

The models, donning beautiful outfits, gracefully walked the stage amidst spotlights and theatrical smoke.

The second segment of Nazakat showcased an exclusive muslin shari collection. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Designed with block prints on cotton, the outfits for this segment included salwar kameez, one-piece, anarkali and more.

The clothes were of fusion style, inspired by different elements from South Asian fashion.

Model and actress Prarthana Fardin Dighi was the showstopper for this queue.

Then popular singer Tahsan joined the stage and mesmerised everyone with hit songs like 'Alo', 'Irsha' and 'Prem Tumi'.

Singer Tahsan mesmerised the audience with his performance. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

"It is good to be back to concerts after a long time," he shared with the audience.

Soon after Tahsan's performance, the second segment of Nazakat showcased an exclusive muslin shari collection.

Models flaunted sharis embellished with sequins and floral prints.

For the show's final queue, models walked the stage wearing Nazakat's bridal collection.

The second segment of Nazakat showcased an exclusive muslin shari collection. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

The price for semi-bridal lehenga starts from Tk20,000 and bridal lehengas are within a price range of Tk40,000 to Tk1,00,000.

"Usually bridal lehengas are really expensive in our country. Through Nazakat, I wanted to provide my customers with the best quality clothes within an affordable price range," Porshia shared with The Business Standard.

Porshia completed her BSc in Fashion Design from the National Institute of Design.

Currently, she is working on her own showroom near Shahjadpur, which will be officially launched in January 2022.

Nazakat outfits can be purchased from the website www.vionessaf.com or the Facebook page 'Nazakat'.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

In between the ramp walks, Epshita demonstrated makeup tips and tricks for the guests.

About her makeup classes, she said, 'Anyone can join my classes, I have students from the USA, Canada and Singapore. Upon completing the course, students are given certificates."

Interested ones can contact her Facebook page 'Blush Rush by Farjana' for further information.

After dinner, magician Juboraj and dance crew Alifia Squad kept the crowd entertained. The colourful event was concluded by a cake cutting ceremony.