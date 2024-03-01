Elegance of traditional necklaces: Must-have pieces for this festive season

Traditional necklaces are renowned for their intricate designs, use of precious stones, and traditional gold and silver work. As you prepare for the festive season, we've curated a selection of must-have jewellery pieces that are sure to make a statement.

From iconic pearl jewellery to classic gold choker, check out these must-have jewellery pieces to add a touch of elegance to your look.

Iconic pearls and diamonds

Pearls and diamonds go hand in hand to compliment pastel outfits. If you are choosing an outfit in a lighter hue with silver-based embellishments, you can opt for the iconic emeralds paired with diamonds that will give you an evergreen look.

Multi-functionality

If you are opting for a modern chic look, it's time to embrace the beauty of multi-functionality in jewellery, which can be styled with traditional or fusion attires and can be worn in different ways. Multi-purpose necklaces and charms that can double up as a pendant, bracelet or even rings.

Classic gold choker

Another addition to your outfit can be a classic gold choker dripping with high craftsmanship and intricacies, which will accentuate your neck and bring every element of design to life. If you are going with a wide-neck outfit with simple embellishment, a sophisticated choker with stonework could brim the perfect balance.

Heritage jewellery

For those who love an imperial look, wear a slice of history by wearing neckwear that draws inspiration from our rich heritage, lending a vintage and grandiose vibe. With heritage jewellery adorning your ensemble, you're not just wearing accessories – you're embodying a legacy that spans generations.

Layering

Jewellery stacking and layering necklaces can accessorise a simple attire by adorning beautifully carved handcrafted necklaces with multiple mid-length or long-length, or a fusion of kundan, polki and pearls, to give a majestic look.