Elegance of traditional necklaces: Must-have pieces for this festive season

Mode

TBS Report
01 March, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 12:42 pm

Elegance of traditional necklaces: Must-have pieces for this festive season

From iconic pearl jewellery to classic gold choker, check out must have jewellery pieces to add a touch of elegance to your look

TBS Report
01 March, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 12:42 pm
Photo: Jarwa House
Photo: Jarwa House

Traditional necklaces are renowned for their intricate designs, use of precious stones, and traditional gold and silver work. As you prepare for the festive season, we've curated a selection of must-have jewellery pieces that are sure to make a statement. 

From iconic pearl jewellery to classic gold choker, check out these must-have jewellery pieces to add a touch of elegance to your look.
Iconic pearls and diamonds

Pearls and diamonds go hand in hand to compliment pastel outfits.  If you are choosing an outfit in a lighter hue with silver-based embellishments, you can opt for the iconic emeralds paired with diamonds that will give you an evergreen look.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Multi-functionality
If you are opting for a modern chic look, it's time to embrace the beauty of multi-functionality in jewellery, which can be styled with traditional or fusion attires and can be worn in different ways. Multi-purpose necklaces and charms that can double up as a pendant, bracelet or even rings.

Classic gold choker
Another addition to your outfit can be a classic gold choker dripping with high craftsmanship and intricacies, which will accentuate your neck and bring every element of design to life. If you are going with a wide-neck outfit with simple embellishment, a sophisticated choker with stonework could brim the perfect balance.

Heritage jewellery
For those who love an imperial look, wear a slice of history by wearing neckwear that draws inspiration from our rich heritage, lending a vintage and grandiose vibe. With heritage jewellery adorning your ensemble, you're not just wearing accessories – you're embodying a legacy that spans generations.

Layering
Jewellery stacking and layering necklaces can accessorise a simple attire by adorning beautifully carved handcrafted necklaces with multiple mid-length or long-length, or a fusion of kundan, polki and pearls, to give a majestic look.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The restaurant offers home-style cooked food and a warm, homely ambience. PHOTOS: COURTESY/Amanda Suarez

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

4h | Panorama
Colourful Benarasi sharis are displayed in every corner of the exhibition area, each radiating more glamour than the other. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Of glistening silk and glamour Benarasi: Festival begins at Le Méridien Dhaka

2h | Mode
Photo: Collected

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

1d | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trump is unstoppable

Trump is unstoppable

15h | Videos
Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

18h | Videos
What position did the Turkish-Arab countries take against the Israeli occupation?

What position did the Turkish-Arab countries take against the Israeli occupation?

16h | Videos
BPL 2024 stats

BPL 2024 stats

16h | Videos