Dhaka toasts Blue Wrap Project Runway showcasing Bibi Russell’s ‘Thread of Life’

I eagerly anticipated an ocean of blues gracing the runway. Holding the delicate invitation card, I couldn't help but imagine it as a poetic tribute to the monsoon, even though we were still grappling with the sweltering embrace of a lingering summer.

The timeless pairing of blue and monsoon has been a perennial muse for designers, sparking collections that beautifully encapsulate the essence of rain's splendour. Yet, 'Blue Wrap Project Runway' held a different, more profound significance.

It was more than just a romantic nod to a bygone rainy season. It served as a poignant mirror reflecting a world where, on one hand, supply chains grapple with the pressing issue of massive waste pollution plaguing our environments, while on the other, the ecosystem is burdened by the glaring inequities in the distribution of medical supplies and healthcare services.

This is where PWH comes into the scene. A distinguished US-based non-profit organisation that has been diligently pursuing its mission for decades: collecting surplus medical equipment and supplies and subsequently distributing them to underserved communities both globally and locally.

Their most recent medical endeavour extended primary care services, health screenings, STI and breast cancer education to the Kandapara Brothel in Tangail, home to over 2,000 women (and children) employed as sex workers – a population tragically devoid of access to healthcare.

Applauding Dhaka Rotary Club Pathfinders for their instrumental role in making this humanitarian mission a reality, together, they embark on their most extensive medical mission yet - nurturing nursing talents and delivering primary healthcare.

Now, you may wonder, what does a fashion show have to do with such noble humanitarian missions? The answer is elegantly simple. Beyond the glamour and glitz that often surrounds couture, PWH employs its platform to raise awareness, utilising a core resource they specialise in - unused medical supplies.

The Blue Wrap Project Runway consistently invites fashion designers and other artists to craft unique fashion pieces from discarded Surgical Blue Wrap material. Elizabeth McLellan, Founder and President, Partners for World Health (PWH), was beside herself with joy as Dhaka is the first city outside the United States to host such an event.

She said, "All I did was bring the blue wrap in March and look what has unfolded because of so many dedicated people here in your country. Thank you for making the effort. Thank you for sharing your commitment and helping make a difference in the world and your country. Partners for World Health is here to stay, always."

Tabassum Hossain Tina, President of the Rotary Club of Dhaka Pathfinders, emphasised the importance of fashion initiatives that remind us to transform waste into art, symbolising Rotary's collective commitment to a healthier world.

"The medical mission is the flagship project ensuring long-term impacts," she added. Through their mission, this year 700+ nurses will be trained and over 500+ less-privileged people will receive primary health check-ups.

Around the EU and North America, Blue Wrap is a unified themed event carried out by various bodies. Since Dhaka proudly became the first city outside the US to host this innovative showcase, and who better to steer this creative extravaganza than Bibi Russell, an iconic figure in global fashion?

The show opened with models donning recycled surgical blue polypropylene dresses, repurposing medical waste stylishly. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The show commenced with its first lineup gracing the runway in dresses meticulously fashioned from discarded surgical blue polypropylene, exemplifying the initiative's commitment to recycling surgical waste.

Ironically, every year, about 92 million tonnes of textile waste and 115 thousand tonnes of medical blue wrap are wasted by the fashion industry and hospitals, respectively, the event press release said.

As the models gracefully traversed the runway on the first queue, a sense of nostalgia for the pandemic era, albeit without its looming dread, washed over many observers. The scrubs, once emblematic of clinical utility, now exuded an unexpected allure and glamour.

A hint of pink in men's attire subtly challenged traditional stereotypes. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Complemented by reimagined headgear and statement earrings, all ingeniously crafted from the Blue Wrap material, the runway transformed into a striking amalgamation of sci-fi futurism and post-apocalyptic chic.

Yet, beneath the captivating aesthetics lay a profound message: In our pursuit of a more equitable world, our initiatives must embrace inclusivity and accessibility.

The subsequent four lineups unveiled the heartwarming theme of "Threads of Life," a concept deeply intertwined with Bibi's personal passion. These segments paid homage to the diligent village craftsmen who have dedicated generations to preserving the very artistry their forebears pioneered.

Bibi Russell, flanked by Super Model Noyonika Chatterjee (left) and Esha Ahmed, owner Illume, the beauty partner for the show (right). Photo: Rajib Dhar

When I asked Bibi if she believed that shows like this would raise awareness about the products of the local artisans, she said, "When you take a closer look at the show, you'll notice how styling has the remarkable ability to elevate the charm of our local products. In this post-Covid era, where many skilled weavers have been forced to leave their longstanding professions, events like this breathe new life into their work."

Bibi further added, "They rekindle our appreciation for the richness of our local fabrics and designs, reminding us of the extraordinary craftsmanship that resides within our communities."

A gentle wave of blush hues cascaded down the runway as models graced the stage in dresses boasting simple yet elegant cuts, mirroring contemporary global streetwear trends. Tops featured oblique hemlines, with some skirts reminiscent of gracefully unfurling petals.

For the male models, the ensemble was a skilful interplay of various shades of pink, effortlessly straddling the line between stylish and sophisticated. The elongated overshirts offered versatile pairing options for everyday wear, demonstrating both versatility and fashion-forward sensibility.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

he penultimate segment unveiled a splendid array of handwoven cotton dresses, a collection tailor-made for the sun-kissed days of summer. This line exuded a breezy, vibrant charm, featuring an abundance of chic ponchos, a clever twist on a typically woollen or leather accessory.

The introduction of cotton ponchos was nothing short of sartorial genius, infusing our wardrobes with a burst of colour and comfort. Stripes and checks graced the designs, offering a playful touch to everyday fashion. However, the men's selection in this segment leaned towards elegant panjabis adorned with uttoriyos.

The grand finale commenced with a bang, as the unmistakable strains of the Coke Studio favourite, "Sonar Dewra," set the stage ablaze. The crowd erupted in applause as models strode forth in simple yet enchanting half-silk sarees, their allure heightened by sultry sleeveless blouses.

These sarees, unadorned and free of embellishments, drew the spotlight to the statement blouses, embellished with intricate embroideries and delicate glassworks that added a much-needed dose of allure.

Threadlike rope neckpieces added a further dimension to their fashion prowess. Meanwhile, the gentlemen donned charismatic hoody panjabis paired with scarves, a combination that effortlessly melded casual comfort with captivating style, while their pajamas lent a laid-back charm reminiscent of relaxed trousers. The show-stopper was none other than Noyonika Chatterjee in a lilac-coloured floral Jamdani.

In between the runway segments, the event's organisers, Dhaka Rotary Club Pathfinders and WHP presented video messages and highlighted their diverse on-field activities. A noteworthy moment emerged when Elizabeth McLellan, Founder and president of Partners for World Health (PWH), was joined by a team from abroad who had flown in to provide training services in Bangladesh.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The women donned elegant sarees, while the men were attired in panjabis, and together, they conveyed their heartfelt joy at serving a community that had warmly embraced them.

Rarely does Dhaka witness spectacles of this calibre but when they do grace our city, they emerge as true triumphs, resonating with a resounding message. "Events of this nature serve as potent reminders, underscoring the paramount significance of sustainability within both the realms of fashion and healthcare," Elizabeth remarked, her words echoing throughout the audience.