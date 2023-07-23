Delving into the art of travel wear

Embarking on a journey (whether it's for business or pleasure) is an opportunity to explore new horizons and make lasting memories. But in the world of travel, the question of what to wear can be a daunting one.

In this article, The Business Standard delves into the realm of travel wear, providing comprehensive guidance for both men and women on selecting the perfect ensembles for formal meetings and casual city strolls.

Get ready to pack your bags with fashion-forward confidence as we unveil the ultimate travel wardrobe.

In this era of global connectivity, the line between business and leisure has become increasingly blurred. More frequently than ever before, individuals find themselves seamlessly transitioning from boardrooms to breathtaking landscapes, making it crucial to curate a versatile travel wardrobe.

During the journey

Travelling can often be uncomfortable, with limited legroom, long car rides and bumpy train journeys. But your wardrobe doesn't have to add to the discomfort. Embracing activewear in new, stylish ways can be both chic and convenient, especially when life takes you on the road. Athleisure wear has gained popularity in recent years, making it an excellent choice for travel.

When selecting travel attire, choose leggings or joggers made from moisture-wicking materials. These fabrics will keep you cool and dry during long flights or car rides. Pair them with a comfortable, loose-fitting t-shirt or tank top, and layer with a hoodie or sweatshirt for added warmth. Complete the look with sneakers or slip-on shoes for both style and comfort.

To find a wide selection of athleisure wear for your travels, check out klubhaus.com.bd and sheactive.com.bd. These online platforms offer a variety of options to suit your style and travel needs.

Exude professional elegance

For those jetting off on business trips, projecting a confident and polished image is paramount. Proper business attire not only exudes professionalism but also establishes credibility and leaves a lasting impression.

When it comes to formal meetings and corporate events, men can opt for tailored suits in classic colours. A well-fitted suit not only enhances the silhouette but also conveys an air of sophistication. Pair it with a crisp button-down shirt in a complementary shade and complete the ensemble with quality leather shoes, such as oxfords or loafers.

Don't forget to accessorise with a tasteful tie and a refined briefcase to showcase your attention to detail and organisational skills.

Shah Rayeed Chowdhury, Director of Evince Group states, "Each journey brings its own set of expectations and requirements, demanding a careful balance between practicality and style. Balancing style, comfort and appropriateness for different occasions is key to ensuring a successful and enjoyable trip."

This is why he always makes plans days ahead. Being a big aficionado of global brands, his ensemble encompasses the perfect blend of attires and accessories. He is not a big fan of mix and match, hence, to complete his ensemble, he picks each and every accessory way before his trip. If needed, he buys them during earlier trips.

"For loungewear, I prefer casual but not too casual that people would take me lightly, especially at immigration [at the airports]. Your clothes mirror your personality. For business meetings, I believe, doing less is more. Whereas for vacations and roaming around, I try to be adventurous as much as possible," he explained.

Women, too, have a range of stylish options for business attire. For formal meetings, consider investing in a well-tailored pantsuit, which offers a contemporary and empowering look. Opt for classic cuts in neutral tones like black, grey or navy, and pair them with tailored trousers or skirts.

Alternatively, choose a chic blazer to layer over a blouse or dress. Accessories play a crucial role in elevating the overall ensemble. Opt for sophisticated heels or flats that provide both comfort and elegance. Complete your look with tasteful jewellery and a structured handbag to convey professionalism and style.

To ensure a seamless travel experience, it's essential to choose attire made from travel-friendly fabrics that resist wrinkles and offer breathability. For business attire, local brands such as Fit Elegance. Zurhem, Fiero have a wonderful collection of suits for both male and female. If you want to get tailor-made clothing, make an appointment with these brands in advance before your travel.

Don't forget, it's also important to make a bold statement with locally made attires flaunting global panache.

Casual attire

While business meetings take precedence during work trips, there's always an opportunity to explore the city or unwind after a day's work. Casual attire allows you to embrace comfort without sacrificing style.

For men, it's all about striking the perfect balance between relaxed and put-together. Opt for well-fitted chinos or dark-wash jeans paired with stylish polo shirts or lightweight sweaters. Choose breathable fabrics that allow movement and comfort throughout the day.

Globally renwoned Bangladeshi model Nibir Adnan Nahid recently participated in a shoot for the Dapper Groom Summer Campaign 2023 in London, captured by photographer Akib Rayhan. While talking to TBS, he states that whenever it comes to travel wear, white is his favourite colour. He loves to wear a white tee or polo shirt and match the rest of the ensemble with it. Sneakers or boots are his favourites as footwear.

Women, too, can embrace versatile pieces for their casual city strolls. Well-tailored jeans in a flattering cut are a staple for any travel wardrobe. Pair them with trendy blouses or lightweight sweaters for a stylish and effortless look.

Maxi dresses or skirts offer a feminine touch while providing comfort and flexibility. When it comes to footwear, opt for flats or stylish sneakers that offer both style and practicality. Accessories such as statement jewellery and a fashionable handbag can elevate your casual ensemble.

Fortunately, now a number of local outlets are offering dresses perfect as travel wear. Sciccoso's long dresses or Festivibe's flowy gowns have become the talk of the towns for those who love to shop locally. At the same time, brands like Artisan, Maroon, Noir and Rise have a plethora of options to choose from for travel.

When it comes to travel wear, finding the perfect balance between fashion and functionality is key. Curating a versatile travel wardrobe allows you to adapt to various occasions and destinations while reflecting your personal style.

Consider selecting fabrics that are comfortable and travel-friendly, such as wrinkle-resistant materials or breathable options like linen. These fabrics not only keep you looking fresh but also allow ease of movement during long flights or busy days of exploration.

The right accessories will add oomph to your overall travel look. A perfect pair of sunglasses is just for globetrotters. Fashion Optics from Bangladesh has a variety of sunglasses for both him and her. When it comes to picking a bag, Made in Bangladesh, Arfin and Apex are good places to drop by to pick a big carryall or fancy tote bag.

In a nutshell, whether you're jetting off for a business trip or an exciting vacation, selecting the right travel attire is essential. By embracing a fusion of formal elegance and casual chic, you can navigate any occasion with confidence and style.

Explore the online sources mentioned above and unlock a world of fashionable possibilities for your next journey. Bon voyage!

