Business casual evolving to business comfort

Mode

Bloomberg
16 January, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 03:21 pm

Related News

Business casual evolving to business comfort

The prolonged work-from-home period is shaping apparel choices — and business suits show no sign of returning

Bloomberg
16 January, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 03:21 pm
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

With variants like Omicron making it tough for companies to set return-to-office dates, new fashion trends are emerging among hybrid workers, according to the 2022 Stitch Fix Style Forecast. These include a prolonged move toward comfortable attire — and there are no signs of a comeback for the beleaguered business suit. 

Based on data gleaned from its orders, the apparel-subscription company says trends include the category of "business comfort," featuring items such as stretchy blazers, knit and woven tops and elastic-waist bottoms. 

While demand for work outfits is rising, a majority of consumers are looking to balance style with comfort, according to Stitch Fix. Denim and dresses are making a comeback, while sales for larger sizes are also growing fast. 

The report found clients ditching the business suit in droves, with about half of millennials saying they will never wear one again.

The changes represent a challenge for retailers that specialize in office attire, such as Brooks Brothers and Gap Inc.'s Banana Republic, which have attempted to pivot during the pandemic amid sudden change in tastes. 

While consumer spending on apparel has returned, with Stitch Fix saying that spending exceeded pre-pandemic levels during every month of 2021, it's being deployed differently. After nearly two years of lockdowns, a closet refresh is underway with many looking to replace swaths of their wardrobes. 

People are ready to return to a new normal and excited to dress up and go out, the report said.
 

Business casual / Fashion / hybrid workers / office attire / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

1h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

2h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Andeem: using tie-dyes to give sharis a burst of life 

2h | Mode
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

3h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

40m | Videos
Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles, Charities Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuit

Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles, Charities Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuit

19h | Videos
Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

23h | Videos
Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike