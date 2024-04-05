A bright, bold and colourful Eid

As we approach the final stretch of Ramadan, Eid is just around the corner, with only a week to go. While many of you may have already completed your shopping, others might still find themselves lost in the endless scroll of online browsing, or struggling to find time to visit fashion houses.

For those in need of assistance, TBS has you covered. Serving as your ultimate guide, we have curated a selection of the most stylish dresses from popular fashion houses to simplify your shopping experience. Whether you're looking for traditional attire or contemporary designs, let TBS be your trusted companion as you prepare for the joyous occasion of Eid.

Ethnic kurti Zinari from Noir

Photo: Collected

Since this year Eid will be celebrated just a couple of days before summer, experiencing hot and humid weather is only natural. If you are looking for a comfortable fit in light colour, the Women's Ethnic Kurti Zinari from Noir might be the perfect choice for you. This A-cut kameez features a high neck and is adorned with intricate white and golden embroidery, a timeless colour combination perfect for the occasion. The addition of golden buttons along the neckline adds a touch of Eid charm to this elegant ensemble.

Price: Tk3,995

Women's woven three-piece set by Sailor

Photo: Collected

his particular salwar kameez set by Sailor comes in a deep maroon shade, with golden block prints. You will also find fine embroidery and sequin work on the neck, beautifully done over the motifs of the prints. If you are looking for something traditional and gorgeous, this might be your best fit. Both the kameez and orna are made of silk. The orna features an exquisite all-over print and intricately designed border. A smart choice for night events.

Price: Tk6,250

Opal three-piece set by Amira

Photo: Collected

The opal three-piece set by Amira is a stunning ensemble with captivating motifs. The kameez features intricate details such as all-over digital printing, a short neckline adorned with digital prints, and embroidered sequences along the placket line. The straight sleeves are embellished with embroidery and sequins, adding a touch of glamour. The kameez is from premium Swiss voile and the matching orna is made from Zari polyester with sublimation printing, complementing the kameez beautifully. The entire set comes in a captivating sky-blue colour.

Price: Tk6,321

Panama heritage theme salwar kameez by Aarong

Photo: Collected

The Panama heritage theme salwar kameez is crafted with brown printed endi silk with teal, aquamarine, and peacock blue embroidery. The kameez is paired with a golden printed joysree silk salwar and golden printed muslin-joysree silk dupatta with tassels. It is an A-Line kameez with v neck and three-quarter sleeves—a perfect fit for daywear.

Price: Tk12,004.65