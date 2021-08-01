Bold, beautiful, and edgy

01 August, 2021
Once considered fetishistic, the skin-tight rubbery fabric has become fashion’s favourite in its new imaginative versions

01 August, 2021
Bold, beautiful, and edgy

Overcoming certain preconceived notions, latex clothing has gained a new meaning in the fashion world today. 

Balmain, being the harbinger of this trend, brought it into mainstream fashion with their Fall 2020 collection showcased in Paris, and many international brands followed. 

Latex clothing is made from natural rubber. The milky fluid, which coagulates and hardens to form an elastic and waterproof mass, is tapped by making careful incisions with small blades to make clothing. 

"Latex is a better solution than leather and PVC. It fits better, creates lesser CO2 emission, reduces carbon footprint and subsequent dependency on animal and environmental resources," said designer Akshat Bansal.

From latex pants and jackets to gloves, designers are toying with this sustainable fabric and changing the meaning of latex, which was synonymous with bondage and fetish. 

In the late 19th century, the Scottish created the rubber fabric for the functional purpose of waterproof coats. However, it did not work well as outerwear. 

Later, latex fashion re-emerged in the late 1950s, when British designer John Sutcliffe created a catsuit, the prototype rubber-fetish garment. 

It gained popularity in the 1990s, as the pop culture era gave birth to its myriad forms. In 'Batman Returns' (1992), Catwoman Michelle Pfeiffer brought it to mainstream fashion.

Often mistaken for PVC or even leather, this natural rubber is completely vegan, sustainable, fragile and difficult to work with. 

Last month, after singer-songwriter Billie Eilish stood out in a shoot for a British fashion magazine, it gave newer iterations to latex – with gloves and stockings. 

"Latex is a major craze that reminds us of our young, crazy old days. Early 2000s Y2K fashion is back, and leather/latex pants were big back then. Hence, they are returning to your wardrobe now. The social media also suggest that Gen Z is all into the Y2K aesthetic, which is acting as a catalyst to make latex a must-have," said designer Bennu Sehgall.
 

