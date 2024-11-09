Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

Everyone loves the charm of a designer shari or an ornate bridal lehenga, but often, it's the blouse that truly elevates the ensemble. While sarees were once upon a time worn without blouses, today, the blouse has become a crucial style element, tailored to flatter one's silhouette and complete the look.

Among all the garments Bengali women wear, the blouse is the one piece that demands the most precision and personalisation.

As a result, finding the right cut and fit for a blouse is often stress-inducing for many women, who know how significantly an ill-fitted blouse can impact their entire outfit.

"No matter how stunning your shari or lehenga may be, a poorly fitted blouse can undo the entire look. Blouses truly add dimension to sarees and complete the outfit," says Sadia Anjum, a student at

BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology. She trusts only her go-to tailor at Fair Tailoring House in Priyangon Shopping Center to craft her custom-fit blouses.

Photo: The Blouse House

"If you prefer custom blouses, it's best to stick to a tailor who understands your measurements and style preferences," she advises.

At Fair Tailoring House, blouse stitching charges range from Tk1,000 to Tk1,800, depending on fabric, external padding, lacework and design details like false inserts.

"Additional costs apply if you opt for embellishments. We offer custom options like tassels, lace trims, and even zardosi or embroidery through our trusted vendors," explains Mamun, an employee at the tailoring shop.

Photo: The Blouse House

Mamun also shared that it is the little details like buttons, laces, and hems give an ordinary blouse an extraordinary finish.

At Banani Super Market and Gulshan Pink City, tailoring charges for blouse stitching typically range from Tk1,300 to Tk2,500. However, smaller neighbourhood tailors provide a more budget-friendly alternative, with prices starting as low as Tk500.

For those preferring the convenience of custom-made designs without the need to visit a tailor, The Blouse House has emerged as a popular choice since its launch in September 2022. Founded by Tasnuva Ahmed, a business graduate from North South University, and her friend Mukul Alam, the brand was born out of Tasnuva's frustration with finding the right fit and design. She describes spending countless hours explaining her requirements to tailors, only to struggle with the results.

"Given our hectic schedules, it's challenging to rely on tailors for perfect alterations," Tasnuva shares, adding that while online platforms offer custom options, their quality often falls short due to limited expertise.

At The Blouse House, the price for a regular blouse (using the customer's fabric) starts at Tk2,500, while designer options begin at Tk3,500. Customers can choose from a selection of premium fabrics ranging from Tk600 to Tk1,500 per yard, allowing for a personalised fit and style that's a cut above the standard.

There is a range of online stores that now offer ready-made blouses in various sizes and colours. Platforms like Binodini, Colour Craze, and Bahari Blouses provide a wide selection of styles, catering to both daily wear and special occasions.

Photo: Collected

"For my everyday sharis, I often order from these online shops. The blouses come in standard sizes like 34, 36, and 38. While the fit isn't always perfect since each body is unique, they're quite convenient. For events, though, I prefer custom-designed blouses for a flawless fit," says Fabiha Bashar, a banker and fashion enthusiast.

Additionally, well-known boutiques such as Anjans, Khut, and Kumudini have curated collections of high-quality, ready-to-wear blouses that blend traditional craftsmanship with modern design.

The designer blouse trend has seen remarkable growth, with several luxury brands now catering to those looking for unique and high-quality pieces.

Brands like Festivibe, Meet Your Choice, Meher, and Anjara offer exquisite options, ranging from Tk5,000 to Tk10,000, catering to those seeking both elegance and exclusivity.

Tips for choosing the ideal designer shari blouse

Know your body shape: Begin by identifying the blouse styles that flatter your body type. If you have a petite frame, blouses with deep necks, short sleeves, or sleeveless designs can elongate your appearance. For fuller figures, high-neck blouses with longer sleeves create an elegant and balanced look.

Match fabric and colour with the shari: Select a blouse fabric that complements your saree—pair silk shari with silk blouses and cotton shari with cotton blouses for a cohesive look. When it comes to colour, you can opt for a contrasting shade to make the blouse stand out or a matching tone for a seamless, sophisticated ensemble.

Choose according to the occasion: The event itself can help determine your blouse choice. For corporate or formal settings, high-neck or collared blouses with quarter or full sleeves offer sophistication. For festive gatherings or weddings, blouses with low necklines, intricate embroidery, or unique back designs add a glamorous touch.

Prioritise comfort: While style is essential, comfort is key. Choose a blouse that fits well and allows easy movement. A comfortable, well-tailored blouse will enhance your look and let you carry yourself with confidence.

Explore trendy styles: If you're open to experimenting, try some modern blouse trends! Cold-shoulder, off-shoulder, peplum, and jacket-style blouses are just a few options to add a contemporary twist to your shari look.