Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

Skincare does not always have to be about expensive serums or elaborate routines. In the beauty world, there's a new product promising flawless skin almost every week.

But what if I told you that the secret to radiant skin wasn't sitting on a high-end store shelf but right in your kitchen?

From honey, a common pantry staple that soothes and hydrates, to turmeric, a spice that fights inflammation, these regular ingredients we use to cook can double as powerful skincare solutions, making radiant skin more accessible and affordable than ever.

This approach, rooted in sustainability and accessibility, is taking beauty back to basics—where healthy skin isn't about splurging but about making the most of what you already have at home.

As organic and sustainable beauty routines continue to gain traction among skincare enthusiasts on social media, kitchen ingredients are becoming increasingly popular.

Anika Saba, a high school student, said, "Coming back from school after a long day in the sun means my skin feels tired and dull. So, I grab a bit of yoghurt and honey. It's cooling and makes my skin soft again; yoghurt helps with acne, and honey is great for moisturising."

Similarly, Shirin, a 23-year-old CSE student in her final year of university, laughs as she describes her skincare habits.

"I barely have time to wash my face, let alone follow a 10-step routine," she said, adding, "So, when I'm drinking tea during a study session, I save the tea bags and use them under my eyes. It's the easiest thing to do for my tired, puffy eyes."

Shirin also makes use of another kitchen staple—rice water. Rice water has been used in Asian cultures for centuries due to its skin-soothing properties. Rich in vitamins and minerals, it helps improve skin elasticity, smooth texture and brighten the complexion.

She continued, "Sometimes when my face feels too dull, I save the rice water [from the kitchen], and store it for a few days. I use it as a toner—it's supposed to help brighten the skin, and it's really easy and cost-effective than buying rice toners from the store, which isn't very budget-friendly, especially when you earn a limited amount as a part-timer."

Travelling can be a great way to unwind but extended exposure to the sun often leaves behind a suntan. Habibur Rahman, a final-year student at North South University, shared, "After coming back from Rangamati, I had a horrible tan that I was desperate to get rid of. After multiple internet searches, I discovered that my holy grail was available right in my kitchen."

Photo: Nyzia

"I mashed some raw potatoes and mixed them with besan (gram flour) and tomato juice. I read that these ingredients help with tan removal, and it worked wonders for me. Potatoes are supposed to lighten dark spots, while besan exfoliates, removes dead cells, and reduces pigmentation. At the same time, tomatoes are great for brightening and giving an even tone to the skin," he added.

Natural remedies aren't just limited to face and body care—they extend to lip care as well. A simple mixture of coconut oil and sugar makes for an excellent lip scrub, providing both exfoliation and hydration. Coconut oil is rich in fatty acids, making it an ideal hydrating agent, while sugar acts as a gentle exfoliant, sloughing away dead skin to reveal smoother lips underneath.

Building businesses out of organic skincare ingredients

Several local brands are stepping up to meet this demand for natural skincare remedies. For those who grew up watching their mothers and grandmothers mix up face masks using ingredients like turmeric, honey, cucumber and besan, these brands provide a convenient way to enjoy the same benefits.

They make it easy to incorporate these skincare remedies into their busy daily routines without the hassle of preparing everything from scratch.

Notable companies like Nyzia, Amlaki and Bohubrihi have become pioneers in Bangladesh, creating skincare lines rooted in natural, organic ingredients that have earned a huge fan base in a short time.

Tazia Afrin, the founder of Nyzia, officially launched her brand in 2023, but her passion for organic skincare was inspired much earlier in life. Growing up, she watched her mother embrace a simple yet effective skincare routine, using only natural ingredients.

Whether it was rubbing a slice of tomato on her face while cooking or using cucumbers to relax after a long day, her mother's approach to skincare was quick, effective and natural. This minimalist yet thoughtful routine left a lasting impression on Tazia.

Photo: Bohubrihi

Embracing these practices, Tazia decided to follow the same path in organic skincare and, additionally, turn it into a business. She initially began her journey with a body mist that removes odour and hair oil—a family recipe passed down through generations, which Tazia herself had used for years.

Starting small, with just one litre of oil, Nyzia has grown steadily. Her vision was clear: to provide the best possible products using premium ingredients at reasonable prices. She confidently assures her customers that her products are gentle on the skin and free from harmful side effects.

In her charcoal soap, Tazia incorporates Vitamin-C-rich orange peels. This makes it an excellent choice for removing suntans and promoting an even-toned, brighter complexion.

She also highlights her rice soap, enriched with sugar for hydration and honey for added moisture. Allantoin in rice removes suntan and dead skin easily, and hence Tazia often recommends this product stressing how it will also maintain well-moisturised skin beyond a natural glow.

She mentioned, "For those with sensitive skin, I often recommend the aloe beet soap. Many people worry that aloe can cause irritation but let me assure you that when processed correctly, aloe is very gentle and cooling on the skin. It's suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive skin. Plus, adding beetroot gives your complexion a lovely pinkish glow, enhancing your natural radiance."

The founder emphasises two things: the products are not whitening solutions and significant results will take some time. "For the best outcomes, I recommend using the products consistently for at least three months," she added

At the same time, visible changes can be expected from the very first use, "when crafted with the right ingredients, precise formulation, and expert technique," said Tazia.

Nyzia products' prices range from Tk240 to Tk800.

Another notable local company is Bohubrihi, founded by Lamia Sultana Kakon. With a busy schedule that includes pursuing a Master's in English Literature at IUB, writing and teaching English, her journey began with a desire to be self-sufficient.

However, eventually, her mission evolved into making skincare affordable for everyone in Bangladesh.

Kakon emphasises the wonders found in everyday kitchen ingredients. "I particularly love using almond oil, turmeric, cucumber and milk," she explained.

"But that's just the beginning—I also incorporate fenugreek, coconut oil, olive oil, strawberries, saffron, goat milk and shea butter. It's like a treasure trove of natural goodness!"

Photo: Bohubrihi

She prioritises that the effectiveness of natural products is about what works for individual skin types rather than strict ingredient avoidance. "I don't believe in avoiding specific ingredients based solely on skin type. It's more about what you're allergic to," she explained.

For oily skin, she prefers matte products and soothing aloe vera gels, while acne-prone individuals might benefit from a cucumber and neem face wash. Dry-skinned friends find most of her products quite hydrating, highlighting the importance of finding what works for each individual.

"It's high time that we break the misconception that whitening is equivalent to beauty. Whitening isn't the goal of my organic skincare products, it's about keeping your skin healthy," she concluded.

Although Bohubrihi did not disclose its price range, the founder ensured the products are quite affordable.