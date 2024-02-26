Apex Bangladesh Fashion Legacy Summit and Show’24: Bridging heritage with innovation in fashion

Harmonising global fashion with the rich heritage, innovation, and meticulous craftsmanship of Bangladeshi fashion, the inaugural Apex Bangladesh Fashion Legacy Summit and Show illuminated the capital city's skyline with a newfound aura.

The event, hosted by Bangladesh Fashion Legacy, aimed to unite fashion entrepreneurs, consumers, and enthusiasts both locally and internationally under one roof to initiate a journey of exchange in dialogues, creativity, and conservation.

The summit started with panel discussions, addressing various challenges in contemporary fashion due to the evolving landscape of social media, changes in fashion marketing, and the emerging status of the local beauty market.

The first panel featured international model and influencer Sovia Amin, the Creative Head of local brand Zurhem, Mehruz Munir, the founder of Arka Fashion Studio, Asad Sattar, and Apex's Head of Products, Salman A Khan. Esteemed columnist and fashion connoisseur Sheikh Saifur Rahman moderated the panel, discussing the recent "generational gap" in fashion alongside the evolution of retail and boutique brands in presenting traditional heritage to new generations.

The next panel included Apex's Marketing In-charge, Md. Raihan Kabir, the Head of Communications of Dekko Isho Venture Capital, Tarif Mohammed Khan. This panel delved into the challenges faced by retail and boutique brands in marketing due to social media and explored various successful marketing strategies for new fashion entrepreneurs. Co-founder of Bangladesh Fashion Legacy, Tawhidur Rashid, moderated the discussion.

In the third panel, Farhana Priti, Marketing and Business Development Head of Sajgoj, discussed recent trends in the beauty market, the rise of local products, and changing perceptions of beauty among women, all influenced by social media. The panel also discussed how beauty brands engage with consumers through innovative processes.

Following the summit, a spectacular fashion show ensued, Previewing Eid collections from various sub-brands of Apex, including Moochie, Venturini, Nino Rossi and Maverick. Alongside their women's wear brand, Jatarea's Eid collection was also showcased. Apex's shoes, suitable for all seasons or occasions, were presented in a fashion show featuring models from all the brands. Apex exclusively outfitted the show with all its footwear.

Apart from Apex, other brands showcasing their collections were Chaman Chowdhury, Sanaya Couture, Lusso Bella, and Anzara. Renowned Indian fashion designers Asif Tajuddin Merchant and Mukesh Kumar Dubey also presented their clothing lines. The showstopper of the event was the esteemed actress Tasnia Farin.

Founder of Bangladesh Fashion Legacy, Ashiqur Rahman, expressed that to elevate Bangladeshi fashion on the global stage, it's essential to establish a robust network with international fashion designers. Bangladesh Fashion Legacy aims to fulfil this vision through its ongoing endeavours. He also directed the entire fashion show.

Apex is the event's naming partner and title sponsor. Besides, Seraph International Limited supported the event as the associate sponsor. Other partners included Aura Beauty Lounge as the makeup partner, Haal Fashion as the media partner, Hotel Renaissance Gulshan Dhaka as the hospitality partner, Prottoy Photography as the photography partner, and Telepress Media as the media partner, contributing to the success of the event.