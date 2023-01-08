Amp up your style with fashionable winter wear

This year, the winter has been a little harsher than usual. While the peripheral districts are shivering due to the cold wave, the metropolitan cities are feeling the bite too.

Yet, we wait for this season throughout the year because it is the time for holidays, parties, and picnics. While updating your wardrobe in preparation for the festivities, do not forget about the fashion quotient.

Ensuring warmth may be the ultimate goal, but one must also not compromise on fashion while dressing up for winter. Here we share some mantras for your winter dress up.

Hoodies and the art of layering

Wardrobe: Striped sweater with body vest by Noir. Photography: Eivan Sardar

The basic idea of layering during the winter is to ensure that your body heat is trapped to protect you from the falling temperature outside. While layering can be as basic as throwing any jacket over a shirt, or putting on a pullover on top of a T-shirt, fashionable people around the world make the best use of each layer.

For those who do not want to overthink their outfit, wearing a hoodie over a T-shirt is a great way to go. Hoodies are great for winter, as they come in so many colours and varieties, and can cover you from head to trunk. The street-style staple has especially been winning hearts for the last couple of years. To keep up with the pace of street style, designer brands are also launching their own version of hoodies. Brands like Ecstasy, Artisan, Le Reve, Twelve Clothing and Sailor are offering attractive hoodie collections this year, and you can get them with in Tk1,000 to Tk3,000 price tags.

The ever-changing multipurpose sweatshirt can be made of cotton, polyester or wool. This winter wardrobe staple is appropriate for both men and women, and is a versatile piece. If you opt for a hoodie this winter, do not hesitate to take the look up a notch and play with accessories and inner wear. Apart from the mainstream local brands, you can also get them from online-based labels like Gorur Ghash, Bosphorus, Strides, Dacca etc.

Embracing wool with knitwear

Wardrobe: Noir Model: Tanzim Styling & Choreography: Tawhidur Rashid Photography: Eivan Sardar Makeup: Hossain Studio: Lensbox

The moisture-wicking fabric has been a winter-favourite for generations. We have seen it take simple, yet sweet shapes in the hands of our grandmother and mother to Tom Daley - the Olympic diver from Great Britain - who won the internet several years ago.

Knitwear comes in many shapes and patterns and has always been a crowd-pleaser. Global celebrities like Harry Styles have brought woollen sweaters back under the spotlight.

Besides woollen clothing, basic knitwear has been synonymous with our winter, thanks to the availability of affordable knit sweatshirts in mass shopping venues like Noorjahan Market opposite Dhaka college and in New Market. The prices of these products range from Tk500 to Tk3,000.

To look stylish in woollen wear, opt for a cut that compliments your body or a clean knit pattern and contrast it with flare pants, or go for baggy pants for a more casual look. Brands such as Artisan, Noir and Klubhaus have plenty of knitwear, starting at a price of Tk800.

Brightness is the key

Wardrobe: Ecstasy Model: Amit Styling & Choreography: Tawhidur Rashid Photography: Eivan Sardar Makeup: Hossain Studio: Lensbox

While the fall fashion inspires us to go back to basics - to more neutral and muted colours - every year, the same does not have to be true for winter. Not everything has to represent the gloom of the cold.

Wear warm colours which will enable you to stand out in the crowd. You will be able to tie your outfit together with the perfect contrast. For example, layer a wine-red top with a white or black coat. You can also use a monochromatic colour scheme, such as layering a dark blue knit crop sweater over a sky-blue T-shirt. If you decide to wear soft hues as inner wear, bright animal print jackets or embroidered couture jackets can complement the look.

Accessorise your look

Wardrobe: Zoan Ash by Sultana A. Model: Zaima Styling & Choreography: Tawhidur Rashid Photography: Eivan Sardar Makeup: Hossain Studio: Lensbox

During winter, the sun is hiding behind a thick layer of fog, but the UV rays are still there to cause harm. So do not forget to wear stylish sunglasses. Even for night outs, a gorgeous pair of shades will add charm and mystery to your look.

These days, both girls and guys are opting for necklaces made of pearls or beads. Another must have is a clutch, purse or a crossbody bag. From street to high fashion dinners, having the right kind of accessories like jewellery, watch or purse will always keep you one step ahead of your contemporaries.

Winter comes with its own accessories as well, like the perfect tartan scarf and a well-fitted beanie. Co-ordinate the colours of your accessories with the overall outfit to bring things together. You can purchase such accessories from different online thrift shops. Sailor and Le Reve also keep many interesting accessories, if you want to go for a spot purchase.