Amlaki launches collagen drink

Nandita Sharmin (in the middle) with the represantatives of Vega Thai. Photo: Courtesy

In collaboration with Thailand's Vega Thai, the natural skincare brand Amlaki has launched a 'Beauty Collagen Drink' in the market. This is the first-ever collagen drink in Bangladesh.

"Beyond the age of 20, the body undergoes a decline in collagen levels, impacting hair, nails and skin. Hair loss, reduced skin elasticity, and brittle nails become common concerns," said Nandita Sharmin, founder of Amlaki.

"Introducing a collagen drink into your routine offers a targeted solution. Regular consumption rejuvenates internal organs, reflecting a radiant external appearance. Embrace the daily ritual for a vibrant and youthful glow," she added.

Amlaki started its journey in 2017, with only four products (Moringa Brightening Face Pack, Signature Hair Oil, Rice Flour Scrub and Skin Glowing Oil). Now they have more than 30 active products for skincare and haircare.

Photo: Courtesy

This collagen drink by Amlaki is 100% halal and made from fish peptides and fruits. There is no added sugar or harmful ingredients.

"The sweet taste of the drink comes from fruit essences," said Nandita.

The reason why the brand is manufacturing the drink from Thailand is due to the scarcity of ingredients in the local market.

Offered in a convenient powder formula, this collagen drink caters to both men and women aged 20 and above. The price of each box is yet to be disclosed. The product will be available in big grocery shops from the end of January.

