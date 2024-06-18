Let’s take a rickshaw ride this summer, but in Denmark!

Daniel has been driving rickshaws in the summer in Denmark’s Copenhagen for about 5 years now. Photo: Md Shariful Islam/ TBS

Ali, a Bangladeshi man from Faridpur living in Denmark's Copenhagen for the past nine years, found himself a moonlighting opportunity.

Like a true Bangalee tapping into entrepreneurial potentials with native skills in a foreign land, Ali decided to drive rickshaws during the summer.

During other times of the year, he works as a mechanic at a bicycle repair shop.



Why summer, though? Because, here in Bangladesh, it goes without saying, rickshaws are basically our primary mode of transport all year round.

The weather is most conducive to outdoor adventures in June, July and August. Days are warm but rarely hot, averaging between 18°C and 22°C.

So, that means, rickshaws in the summer are an absolute tourist attraction.

People would flock in for a ride and pay a fare of up to 200 Dkk (€26, Tk438) per 10 minutes.

Each rickshaw can host two adults and perhaps a small child. It is spacious but compared to the makings of a Bangladeshi rickshaw, the Denmark ones do not have that classic rickshaw art or bumper stickers which read "Mayer doa" or anything like that.

Denmark streets have a separate lane for bicycles. The rickshaws ply on those particular lanes.

It isn't that popular during winter as people rarely step out when it's super chilly or snowing outside.

Aside from Ali, there are a number of Danish locals who have taken up this profession of offering joy rides in the summertime.

A man named Daniel has been doing this for about 4-5 years now.

He says a rickshaw driver in Denmark can earn up to 3,000 Dkk per day (€400, Tk50,556).

If the rickshaw is rented, they pay the owner around 1,500 Dkk (€200, Tk25,278).

So, the income compared to Bangladeshi rickshaw pullers is a lot higher as is the rent for the vehicles.

Here at home, an average daily income for them is around Tk1,000 which includes about Tk500 in rent.

Drivers of battery-run auto-rickshaws also have to pay the added cost of electricity bills of up to Tk300.

The talk of rickshaws and the dependency of locals on this mode of transport started getting highlighted especially last month when auto rickshaws were slapped on a temporary ban from the government.

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Advisory Council initially decided on May 15, 2024, to ban battery-run rickshaws in Dhaka, leading to significant unrest among drivers.

Later on 20 May, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered the reversal of the decision.

During this time, protests erupted and continued for several days, with drivers staging demonstrations in Dhaka's Mirpur-10, Pallabi, and Agargaon, Rampura-Badda, Kuril, and Khilkhet.

Auto rickshaws in Bangladesh were given a rather fancy name, they are popularly known as "Bangla Tesla".

It came about when on 8 February, State Minister for Energy Nasrul Hamid defended the rickshaw pullers, saying, "I call these 4 million three wheelers the Tesla of Bangla."

Since then, it has stuck.

In a foreign land as Denmark, local streets are lined with this cart that was inspired by our culture, offering guided tours around the capital, as you'll see in the website called "Copenhagen Rickshaw".

"Take a tour in a rickshaw with a private driver and local guide. The guide naturally speaks Danish and English, but we also have multilingual guides available. Spanish, German etc…Subsequently, you can be driven to where you want in the centre of Copenhagen or to where you agree with the guide…

"Up to 5 rickshaws can be ordered at once. You are welcome to bring and enjoy your own drinks on the tour," reads their home page.

As a local from Bangladesh, we would prefer rickshaws over buses to get to our destination, work, school, college etc. And when we hop on an auto rickshaw, we do it for the love of a ride that gets us where we want to go much faster. The fare is affordable for people of all walks of life and the rides are a lesser hassle.

For us Bangladeshis, rickshaws are a necessity. But when foreigners visit here, we do recommend the experience of feeling the wind in your face with the hood down on a rickshaw. Even merrier if it's a breezy day.