Let's not confuse equality with matriarchy

The gender equality movement has gained momentum in recent years, however, it is important to untangle the misconceptions that can confuse and mislead from the conversation.

One common misconception that gets brought up in these kinds of conversations is when the concepts of gender equality and that of a matriarchy become interchangeable.

The goal of equality is not to reverse the traditional gender roles but to ensure that everyone has an equal chance to thrive and contribute to society based on their capabilities and dreams. It is not an attempt to establish a hierarchy where one gender dominates the other, but rather it is an advocacy for fairness and justice regardless of gender.

In contrast, a matriarchy flips the power dynamic of a patriarchy, placing women in a position of absolute authority and potentially marginalizing men. Both matriarchies and patriarchies operate on a power hierarchy, and pushing for one as a method of fighting the other is merely replacing one form of inequality with another.

This result is the antithesis of what gender quality embodies and its pursuit shouldn't be taken as a call for a matriarchy. It is a call for dismantling unequal power structures and creating a society where everyone, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to flourish.

There is also a point to be made that gender equality and feminism are not the same thing despite often being used interchangeably.

Gender equality argues for the equal rights of both genders, saying that men and women should be treated equally regardless of their gender differences. Feminism however, seeks equal rights for women, as they believe they have been treated unfairly by others.

Despite the significant progress made for women's rights and gender equality in the past 100 plus years, there is still much more to do.

International Women's Day, observed annually on 8 March, is a global celebration that honors the achievements of women and advocates for gender equality. Each year, a specific theme guides the focus of International Women's Day, addressing pressing issues such as women's economic empowerment, education, and representation. This year the United Nations declared the theme to be 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress' with a focus on addressing economic disempowerment, while the campaign theme for this year is 'Inspire Inclusion.'.