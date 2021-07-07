I didn’t think I would win a gold medal: Meet Bangladesh’s first-ever Math Olympiad gold medalist

How are you feeling being the first-ever gold medalist in APMO?

I am very happy to win the first gold medal in APMO for my country. I hope Bangladesh wins more gold medals in the future.

You achieved Silver and Bronze in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Were you confident enough this year for a gold medal?

To be honest, I didn't think I would win a gold medal. I was confident enough to get close marks to achieving gold (getting silver). But fortunately, I won a gold medal for the first time.

How did you prepare yourself for this year's APMO?

I had to work hard for months to upgrade my level and work on my weaknesses. I spent hours solving various problems besides my academic activities.

Please tell us about that four-hour exam period. What was your game plan? Also, did you predict the gold after the exam?

During the four hours, I was mostly focused on the problems and had no idea about anything else around me. I worked on the easier problems first. After solving them, I tried the harder problem. I anticipated getting around 20 marks with silver missing gold by 1 or 2 points.

How is an online Olympiad different from a physical one?

If you consider the exam, there is really no significant difference, only that you are observed through a camera to ensure a fair exam. Besides that, you don't get to meet with the other participants, play games or enjoy like in a physical competition when it is online.

Which countries do you think are the toughest competitors in APMO?

USA, China, Korea, Russia, UK, Australia etc.

What will be your goal for the upcoming International Math Olympiad?

I am working to do better than the IMO last year, I am hopeful to get a Silver at least.

What is your future plan? What do you want to study?

I want to do higher studies in Mathematics in one of the best universities in the world.

Please tell us about your family. What do your parents do and how many siblings do you have?

My father is a retired government service holder and my mother is a housewife. I have two elder sisters.

Where did you grow up and how was your childhood?

I grew up in my hometown Mymensingh. I had a pretty normal happy childhood.

Why such interest in Math? How much time do you spend daily on average doing math?

I feel comfortable in solving mathematical problems and this is what I enjoy the most. On average, I spend about two hours daily on math.

You are currently studying at Anandamohon College. Which school did you pass your SSC from?

I passed SSC from Mymensingh Zilla School.

Aside from doing math, what hobbies do you have? Do you have time for friends, movies or music?

Besides math, I like to play indoor games especially chess, watch movies, listen to music. I also spend enough time with my friends.

Who is your mentor? Also, is there a theory or mathematician you admire or follow?

My father helped me when I began participating in Math Olympiads. Later my senior participants guided me in doing well.

What will be your suggestions for future APMO participants?

Well, it is not the best way to directly prepare for APMO. One should start with basics and problems on easier levels. To do this, one should start participating in BDMO (regional and national levels) and prepare gradually to do well in each level, and finally start preparing for APMO after getting guidelines from BDMO national camps.

Thank you so much for your time.

You are most welcome.

