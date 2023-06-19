How we lost out on a million because our ancestors refused to buy cheap land

Features

Yashab Osama Rahman
19 June, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 06:47 pm

Related News

How we lost out on a million because our ancestors refused to buy cheap land

Yashab Osama Rahman
19 June, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 06:47 pm
Illustration: Mamunur Rahid
Illustration: Mamunur Rahid

Growing up in developing economies, there is a story that repeats itself in almost every family. Ask around and you'll know, you were "this" close to becoming a millionaire.

If not for the lack of foresight on the part of your grandparents, mother or father, you would now be living the landlord's dream.

You could have owned eight acres near the airport for only something like Tk50. Or, you see the luxurious, spacious apartments in Dhanmondi? You could have had a piece of that, if only those before you had spent that Tk3,000 or some other pocket-change amount.

Turns out, for whatever reasons, they didn't and now you're stuck representing the core neighbourhoods where you don't even own land. In the wise words of Kat Williams, "You are just renting."

Now, if we were given the option of travelling back in time, would we nudge our great-grandfather towards a particular piece of real estate? Or would we choose the more boring option of saving the world from something and in the end come back to the future, where it would have no bearing on our "broke" lives.

I once heard a friend of mine lament about how his father had sold off property in Mohammadia Housing to start a business. The business, as you would have guessed, didn't pan out.

As a people, we are often content with blaming the generation before ours for a multitude of mistakes. This one, missing out on that generational meal ticket, however, is a gaffe hard to just forgive.

If you were to look around, however, you'd yourself make the same mistake. In my case, I rather drain my salary in rent than save up to buy a piece of land in an area I haven't deemed posh enough.

I am not alone in this. A 2019 data from the Consumers Association of Bangladesh showed that at least 80% of Dhaka residents spend 60% of their income on rent.

Approximately 15.5 lakh people live in their own homes in Dhaka, while more than 90 percent are renters.

Whatever savings I am left with, goes to food delivery services and other forms of entertainment. After all, I am a product of the quick dose of dopamine generation.

And Dhaka is quickly becoming unaffordable.

According to the latest BBS survey, only 27.87% of households living in city areas now live in their own homes.

The ratio of households living on rent is the highest in the city corporation area at 68.58%.

But just across the river, there is ample land up for grabs, but our minds are still stuck in the city.

The BBS survey showed that 84.87% of households live in their own homes across the country.

Across the country, there is land – affordable even – which won't get a look in from us, because we are so tied to this life where we aren't landlords.

The sins of our fathers will soon become our sins. But it's fine, if we can survive, so can our children.

We want this tradition of being so close to a millionaire to carry on.

Top News

Land / developing economies / Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

10h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Illustration: Mamunur Rahid

How we lost out on a million because our ancestors refused to buy cheap land

1h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

2h | TBS Stories
Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

3h | TBS World
Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

9h | Tech Talk
Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline