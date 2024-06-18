From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

The main strength of Bangladeshi advertisements lies in their storytelling. It is essential to ensure that these stories do not fade, gather dust, and that they remain memorable across generations. This requires awareness and effort from those involved in creating advertisements.

Early 21st Century: The Advent of Television

At the turn of the 21st century, televisions began making their way into middle-class homes and tea shops in Bangladesh. Unlike the previous era of the 1990s, when only a couple of households in a neighborhood would gather around to watch TV, television became more accessible. New TVs, both black-and-white and color, started arriving in homes, receiving only Bangladesh Television through antennas. People watched advertisements with great interest. During one Eid-ul-Adha of that era, a memorable advertisement appeared with the beat of drums:

"Brothers, there's news, there's news, it's getting late,

Hurry to the Eid prayer, don't delay,

Brothers, there's news.

Two joys in one year, we Muslims have,

One is Eid-ul-Fitr, the other is Eid-ul-Adha,

Brothers, drink RC Cola."

The drumbeats, the scene of people sitting in a circle listening to the song, children playing, returning home after Eid prayers, and chasing the sacrificial cow — these are familiar scenes of Eid from childhood. The advertisement, capturing the essence of Bengali Eid celebrations with a regional jingle, remains memorable. Its use of the Noakhali dialect gave it a unique local flavor. Later, the ad was recreated in the dialects of Sylhet, Barisal, Chittagong, and Rajshahi.

Eid Ads Reflecting Bengali Muslim Festivities

Over time, various advertisements have been created to capture the emotions and festive spirit of the Bengali Muslim community during Eid. Advertising agencies and brands have tried to depict the colorful emotions of people through their promotional campaigns, benefiting themselves while showing people their own stories.

Grameenphone advertisement “Swapno jabe bari amar”. Photo: Grameenphone

'Dreams of Returning Home': The Story of Waiting

No matter where people are, at the end of the day, they want to return to their loved ones. Home is not just a roof over one's head; our loved ones are our home — they are our roots. Due to countless needs, we often have to leave our homes. However, these needs pale in comparison to the warmth and love awaiting us at home. This theme is beautifully captured in Grameenphone's advertisement "Dreams of Returning Home."

Despite numerous obstacles, the yearning to return home takes center stage in this ad. Stories of a mother waiting with coconut sweets, a father bringing a red Eid dress for his little fairy, and a bride waiting with bangles — all these narratives reflect the longing to return home:

"The heart says, return again,

Dreams of returning home.

Now is the time to return, dreams of returning home."

The advertisement carefully portrays the stories of people from different walks of life returning home, as well as those who cannot return. It highlights the service professionals like doctors, caretakers, and cleaners who stay back. During the COVID-19 pandemic, an ad was created for those unable to return home, saying, "Stay at home, let your dreams reach your loved ones." The ad resonates deeply with those longing to return home during Eid.

The story of the sacrifice of girls at home is revealed in this Meril advertisement. Photo: Meril

Laltu: A Story of Love and Sacrifice

Even a voiceless creature can form a bond of love, and sacrificing such a beloved creature to God embodies the essence of Eid-ul-Adha. This story is depicted in the 2015 advertisement by mobile network operator Robi Axiata. Little Afsana meets the bright red Laltu at home and showers it with love, feeding it water and grass, and reading alphabets to it from her book. On the morning of Eid, she lovingly caresses Laltu. When she learns that Laltu has been sacrificed, she breaks down in tears. This touching story of affection and sacrifice reflects the true message of Eid-ul-Adha.

The Story of Sacrifice of Daughters

In 2017, Meril portrayed 'sacrifice' in a completely different light, focusing on the sacrifices made by women after marriage. Many women cannot celebrate Eid with their parents for years after marriage. The ad shows a brother talking about his sister Shiuli, who hasn't been able to spend Eid at their home in three years. He decides to take his wife Ranu to his home for Eid that year, acknowledging that Ranu might also want to celebrate Eid with her own family, just like Shiuli. This ad gently reminds viewers to think empathetically about women's sacrifices.

Videograb from a 2019 advertisement of Tecno on Ei-ul-Adha. Photo: Tecno

Returning Home Isn't Possible Without Waiting

The urge to return home stems from the anticipation of loved ones waiting for us. The joy of seeing their smiles makes all the struggles of returning home worthwhile. If those waiting faces are missing, the value of returning home diminishes. A young man who lost his mother a month ago gives his train ticket to a father, saying, "No one is waiting for me." However, he finds peace and love in his selfless act of giving. Bkash released this advertisement for Eid-ul-Adha in 2019.

Purity in Sacrifice

The core message of Qurbani is spiritual purity, and this is depicted in Techno's 2019 Eid-ul-Adha advertisement. Ruby names a lost sacrificial cow that comes to their house as Nilu. Her father wants to sell Nilu due to financial hardship, despite it being someone else's sacrificial animal. In the end, driven by conscience, he sets out to find its owner. The ad reflects that true sacrifice purifies the soul and makes one a better person.

Equality in Sacrifice

Sacrifice has often been used to flaunt wealth and status. Khondkar Sahib's ostentatious sacrifice, buying the biggest cow in the area to impress everyone, highlights this trend. However, he keeps only the bones and fat for the poor. The ad illustrates that such showy sacrifices are meaningless meat feasts. Grameenphone aired this advertisement for Eid-ul-Adha in 2018.

Khandkar Saheb bought the biggest cow to impress everyone in his area. Photo: Grameenphone

Eid for Everyone

"Isn't my Qurbani your Qurbani too?"

Many can't afford to sacrifice, and it's hard to explain this reality to innocent children in middle-class families. Zaif's father can't afford a sacrifice that year, and young Zaif, not understanding the hardship, asks about it. The father's helplessness is met with the kindness of a neighbor who takes Zaif in and shows that Eid is for everyone to celebrate together. Pran Frooto aired this advertisement.

Waste Management Awareness

To promote awareness about proper disposal of Qurbani waste, various organizations, including Pran RFL, broadcast advertisements. These ads emphasize the importance of proper waste management to keep the environment clean after Qurbani.

Eid-ul-Fitr Advertisements

Eid-ul-Fitr sees a broader range of advertisements. These ads capture the sanctity of Ramadan, sharing Sehri and Iftar with everyone, children's dream Eid clothes, and the pull of returning home. They portray the joy and love of Eid across all classes and communities.

Eid in our country is marked by sacrifice, purity, and love, celebrated in unique ways. Through Eid advertisements, brands try to capture these colors and present them differently. Despite the commercial aspect, these ads have embraced people's joys, sorrows, and emotions. Through these advertisements, companies have built a mental closeness with consumers. In the era of social media, advertisers are constantly evolving their marketing structures and strategies. Amid these changes, it's essential to preserve the storytelling strength of Bangladeshi advertisements, ensuring that they remain memorable across generations.