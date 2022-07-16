History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

1977 FIAT X1/9

Photos: Ahbaar Mohammad/TBS

Another example of the ol' reliable Toyota running gear giving classics a new lease on life, and this particular fiat just might be one of the very first restomods in Dhaka, done by Akbar A Sattar. This little fiat sits comically beside some of its larger American siblings inside its stable. Turbocharged Toyota 4E-FTE mated to an automatic has enough firepower, while the rally-style O.Z wheels are undoubtedly the most excellent modification on this restomod.

Mercedes Benz W123 230 & 280E

The Toyota sourced six-cylinder naturally aspirated 2JZ found underneath both these W123s have a nice throaty grunt on the wide open throttle, all the while being yet another unholy axis of collaboration between the Germans and the Japanese. While the red 280E is flashy, the silver-green paint on the 230 with the period-correct bundt wheels is to die for.

1959 Ford Zephyr

Another fine example of Toyota JZ power inside much older metal. Undoubtedly the best variation of the British ford zephyr from the late 50s, the car once upon a time belonged to the late car collector extraordinaire EM Faruq. However, the brain behind the extraordinary restoration project is Abrar Musa. The candy red is delicious, not that we had a lick of it.

Land Cruiser FJ40

Behold, Abrar Musa's latest concoction. What can only be described as a hot rod, for lack of a better word. A bigger engine equals more fun, while the secret ingredient to more fun equals the threat of mortality. The rear is quite lively under power and sounds like old American muscle; goes like a modern BMW in the corners with its tail wagging, out of line. The interior draws inspiration from the ever-so-popular icon built stateside. Powered seats from 2000s model Toyotas, modern infotainment system and air conditioning are a bliss to have in a land cruiser of this era.

Land Rover S3/S2A

What started life as a series 3 fire truck employed by the government now lives its life as a summer/winter cruiser, with a backdated series 2A face. Just don't get inside when it's raining outside. This vehicle also belongs to Abrar Musa.

1982 Toyota KE70

A Magnus Walker outlaw style build, but done on a Toyota Corolla from the 80s, drawing inspirations from builds all around the world. Those semi-slicks bring in an otherworldly grip while retaining the same rebuilt engine from the same era. By far the coolest KE70 out there, envisioned by Mahir Zawad. Others soon followed with more power.

1988 Toyota Mark II X71

A true evolution of a classic, as firepower is borrowed from a later model turbocharged jzx100. Ziyaad Rahman's Mark II is quite a head turner, to say the least, as it does it all- from rolling burnouts to transporting five people in max comfort. The maroon velour interior is peak 80s. The VVTi 1JZGTE and the R154 5-speed manual are definitely not from the 80s.