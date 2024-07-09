Why South East University's new vertical campus draws in students

Built on a 30,670 sqm area, the new campus is drawing in more students each semester than the previous one. Photos: Asif Salman

Dhaka's private universities vie for students' admissions, and one way they draw their attention is by offering quality campuses. Regardless of the size of the campus, they try their best to make it attractive enough for students to enrol and punch their ID card through the entrance gate.

Southeast University (SEU) in the capital's Tejgaon succeeded.

Built on a 30,670 sqm area, the new campus is drawing in more students each semester than the previous one. Not only that, they have started working on a second campus.

In Dhaka, a city bursting at the seams with over 38,000 people per square kilometre, Cubeinside Design Limited defied limitations in the SEU project. They built a visually stunning, student-centric campus.

According to the architects, the primary challenge was to accommodate its vast requirements in a tight urban land in Tejgaon which is a former industrial area. This phenomenon created an impact on the design, reflected in the building façade and overall campus character.

Inside the university's main gate, there is a driveway and a gathering space with dedicated seating arrangements and even a small garden. Passing through those, students can immerse themselves in the curious central space.

Prioritising vertical 'voids'

The principle adopted was to grow the campus vertically while creating a central nucleus or a vertical void that would stimulate the learning environment by engaging the students. The central void creates spaces through different dimensions like hierarchy of spaces, visual and spatial connectivity, daylights and most importantly, by creating an identity for the campus community.

This central void connects the whole campus, physically and metaphorically, for its 12,000 students. Classrooms and other formal spaces are arranged around this central hub, ensuring students are never far from the heart of campus life.

For a comparatively smaller area than that of many other universities, one might expect that the whole space would be occupied with classrooms, office rooms and all the basic rooms for better utilisation – leaving little space for students to hang out at the campus rather than on the staircase.

Interestingly, because of the strategic design of the 'vertical' campus, there is enough space for students' mobility and informal gatherings.

"We wanted to create an infrastructure where students can use their lateral learning, as classrooms generally do not attract students so we gave informal space equal importance, if not more," said Khandaker Ashifuzzaman Rajon, principal architect of Cubeinside Design Limited.

The vertical growth of the campus doesn't come at the expense of connection. Corridors, bridges and terraces are beautifully integrated, facilitating not just physical movement but also the fostering of a strong student community.

Informal spaces are sprinkled throughout, providing students with areas to relax and interact. Students are the main element of a campus, and their smooth mobility is what is kept at the centre of the design.

"Students need informal spaces other than formal educational spaces. Hence the classroom and other formal spaces are arranged around the central void, crafting a space tailored for the heart and soul of the student community," the architect said.

This informal space can also help boost the students' morale, explained Rajon.

Let in light and air

There are other voids and ventilations through which horizontal air circulation can flow. "With this natural ventilation, we tried to be as energy-efficient as possible," said Rajon.

Passing through the flap barrier of the university's new campus, students enter a spacious square void enclosed by towering buildings on each side. This central square serves as a focal point for student activity – like a thoroughfare for students to enter and exit the campus; and to gather.

The use of natural daylight and an efficient cooling system contributes to sustainability. Informal learning spaces, classrooms, office rooms and service spaces are properly spaced out so that there is enough daylight. 95% of the campus gets direct daylight.

Only classrooms are air-conditioned but all the hallways and other spaces are naturally ventilated. If these 3,30,000 square feet were fully air-conditioned, the number of ACs would be huge, and consequently, energy consumption would reach a mammoth scale daily.

A wall is punctuated with evenly spaced punch holes—the square holes complement the square central void—allows natural light to filter into the adjacent classrooms, enhancing both functionality and aesthetic appeal. Photos: Asif Salman

Also, the air goes up, and the glass roof has louver ventilation so that the air goes out the top. Casement windows are installed at the end of the hallways for better airflow.

To the left, a wall punctuated with evenly spaced punch holes—the square holes complement the square central void—allows natural light to filter into the adjacent classrooms, enhancing both functionality and aesthetic appeal. These perforations contribute significantly to the campus' architectural charm, mirroring similar design elements in other places.

Directly overhead, a double-glazed laminated glass roof bathes the entire campus in natural light while effectively minimizing heat transmission, ensuring a comfortable environment within the building.

On the right side, facilities such as a game room, a canteen and a stationery store are situated. Additionally, the first floor hosts administrative offices including accounts, administration, the vice chancellor's office, the registrar's office, the admission office, a doctor's chamber and a reception area.

Elevators located at the front provide access to all nine floors of the building. Some of these floors have dedicated spaces for students to hang out.

Accommodating a university's vast needs within a former industrial area, Cubeinside Design Limited, the firm behind the project went for a vertical design. Photos: Asif Salman

The spacious library is located on the 8th floor. The white metal and wood-based desks with a black ceiling give it a slick look for students to spend hours, which also includes discussion rooms and an e-library.

On the 9th floor, there is a multipurpose hallroom or auditorium that can accommodate 600 students.

While the campus grew vertically around the central void, classrooms and labs were placed around it. From the second floor on, the core classrooms and labs are situated, with the board floor on the ninth floor.

Corridors, bridges and terraces are beautifully articulated, not only creating optimized physical connections but also ensuring the invisible connection between students that makes a great community.

Accommodating a university's vast needs within a former industrial area, Cubeinside Design Limited, the firm behind the project, rose to the occasion with a design that grows vertically. But it's not just about stacking floors.

Keeping in mind the university's financial responsibility, Cubeinside focused on using readily available construction techniques and local materials. This not only reduced construction costs but also brought down long-term maintenance expenses.