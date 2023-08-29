What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

A shower plays a crucial role in our daily routines, serving as a space for relaxation, rejuvenation, and contemplation. Whether it's kickstarting your day with an energising shower or unwinding after a long day, having a high-quality and efficient shower is essential.

Thanks to the growing economy, people aren't just sticking to traditional showers on the wall anymore, they're also looking to diversify.

We aim to assist you in finding the perfect model for your needs. We'll provide an overview of the key factors to consider when selecting the right shower for your home. You'll find a wide range of shower options - crafted from various materials - scattered all around Dhaka.

Before choosing a shower, you should consider a few things:

Consider the size of your bathroom to ensure that you have enough space to install the shower.

Evaluate the shower's durability and stain resistance (obviously metal showers will last longer than plastic ones).

Select a shower style that complements the overall design and aesthetics of your bathroom.

Stay within your budget range, considering the prices associated with different materials and brands.

A wall mounted rain shower can help you indulge in a refreshing downpour. Also to be noted, wall mounts are more space efficient than ceiling mounts. Photo: Collected

There are imported and domestically made products when it comes to the shower market in Dhaka. Most of the foreign products are imported from China, India, Thailand and Europe. The local products are made by small manufacturers but some local companies are trying to make high-end products to compete with big importers.

The showers that are available in the market can be streamlined into three popular choices among customers.

Traditional showers: These are the most common type of showers in Dhaka. They are typically made of metal or plastic and have a handheld showerhead. Imported metal showers are mostly Chinese. But there are some Indian products in the market as well.



Locally made traditional showers can be found as cheap as Tk350 for a 6" shower. Places like Raja Metal in Aloo Bazar where they make their own products can cost a little bit higher, taking the price up to Tk1,500.

Chinese imports can cost up to Tk3,000 depending on the quality. If you want to support local brands but want your traditional shower to be high-end, fear not, there are local brands like Rosa that have a variety of showers at affordable price points. There are also foreign brands like Swish where a traditional shower panel costs up to Tk41,000.

You can transform your daily shower into a soothing rainfall retreat with a wall-mounted rain shower. Photo: Collected

Rainfall showers: These showers are becoming increasingly popular in Dhaka. They have a large head that rains down water, similar to real rainfall. One thing to consider before a shower of this size is to consider the space in your bathroom.

Local shops in Old Dhaka like Global Sanitary Bazar and Shahin Sanitary have locally made rain showers that don't cost more than Tk1,500. Chinese imports in Sky Bath in Banglamotor don't cost more than Tk3,000. Brands like Kohlr, Swish, and Grohe are also available which can cost up to Tk50,000.

Steam showers: These showers are less common in Dhaka, but they are becoming more popular. They use steam to create a humid environment, which might be beneficial for your skin and hair. These are mostly available in high-end properties and they can cost up to Tk2 lakhs. Brands like Kohler have this kind of shower. In case you don't like the ones in the shops, we've been told that shops in Old Dhaka can custom-make you a shower.

There are jacuzzi showers available in the market that are also worth a mention. Shop owners mentioned that these are very rarely found in the market. But upon request, they can be imported or custom-made.

Previously, customers only focused on shower heads but recently they have been looking Western-style showers. These keep your shower area separated from the rest of the bathroom. Some of the popular ones are:

Glass Enclosure Shower: Based on traditional designs, a glass-enclosed shower is one of the easiest ways to separate your shower space from your bathroom. For the basic model, all you need is a glass that is installed in your bathroom and it can cost between Tk15,000 - Tk20,000. Depending on the size, features and brands it can cost up to Tk1 lakh.

Maximize space and elegence of your bathroom with a curved enclosure shower. These showers are very efficeint in keeping your bathroom dry. Photo: Collected

Curved Enclosure shower: This is a type of shower that is gaining in popularity in Dhaka. These showers are characterised by a curved door that slides open in a graceful arc to allow access. One of the key advantages of curved shower enclosures is their efficient use of space.

Unlike rectangular enclosures, which can be more space-consuming, curved enclosures are designed to maximise the available area. Royal Bath and Enfield are some of the local companies that are selling these showers.

You can get one made for as cheap as TK20,000 and high-end ones can cost between Tk60,000 and Tk1Lakh.

Tub-Shower Combination: These combinations typically consist of an alcove bathtub with three surrounding walls, creating a cosy bathing space. What sets them apart is that they are equipped with a set of faucets that serve a dual purpose, controlling both the lower tub faucet for filling the bathtub and the upper showerhead for showering.

This design allows individuals to choose between taking a leisurely soak in the bathtub or a quick and convenient shower, all within the same bathing area. It's a space-saving and versatile solution that has remained popular for its practicality and convenience in bathrooms of various sizes and styles.

If you're getting these custom-made and you know a local vendor, a single unit can be sourced for as cheap as Tk20,000 or less if there are discounts involved. But the imported high-end ones can be over Tk1 lakh depending on the size and features.

It's important to note that shower prices can vary depending on the location and the specific brand or retailer. Additionally, factors such as size, additional features, and installation requirements can also influence the overall cost of a shower.

Dhaka offers a variety of shopping options for those in search of local and imported products. Hatirpool, Elephant Road, Gulshan, and Banani are notable areas with shops that cater to different preferences and budgets. Hatirpool and Elephant Road stand out for their wide product range and price points, making them suitable for discerning shoppers seeking both variety and affordability.

For those who enjoy extensive options and the potential for haggling, Aloo Bazar in Old Dhaka is a unique choice. Here, you can explore shops specialising in custom-made items at competitive prices. A visit here is definitely recommended, not just for showers but also for various homeware essentials. It is one of the biggest wholesale markets for bathroom items in the country.

If you find yourself uncertain about which shower to select, don't hesitate to seek assistance from knowledgeable sales associates at any of these stores. They can offer valuable guidance to help you make an informed decision and find the perfect shower for your needs.