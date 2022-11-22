A touch of ethnicity: Designing the perfect Bangladeshi home interior

22 November, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 12:49 pm

Four ways to add a desi touch to your home interior

Four ways to add a desi touch to your home interior

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

1. Traditional artworks and crafts

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

One of the most effortless, yet effective methods to add a Bangladeshi touch to your home is by hanging framed traditional artworks and crafts. 

This establishes an ethnic flair and a well-defined look. It can be a conventional Bangalee painting, or even tapestry designed with desi motifs, and/or patterns. Hanging framed Nakshi kanthas, or artistry inspired by similar designs, is an easy way to achieve this. 

Additionally, some rich Rajshahi silk cushion covers or Muslin curtains will complement this look even further. You can also choose to use handcrafted block print textiles for bedsheets, or even sofa covers.

2. Accessorise with Bangladeshi handicrafts 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The first thing that comes to mind when we try to visualise a Bangladeshi inspired room adornment is the intricately decorated mini rickshaw models. This highlights the local artisans' exquisite craftsmanship and adds a desi flavour to the room's overall aesthetics.

Clay pottery or terracotta vases make perfect timeless additions to your living room. Available at very reasonable prices, the terracotta decor will not only radiate a tawny orange tint, but will also go easy on your wallet. 

When your home echoes with the laughter of your near and dear ones during a gathering, serve your meals in some clay tableware. The guests will not only love the food but the presentation as well.

Along with terracotta accessories, hand-woven baskets and knitted tapestries will also give a pure desi touch to your interior design. You can also include a set of wicker chairs and a small table in a balcony or a space of your choosing. You will have the perfect place to unwind and relax.

3. Illumination

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Gravitate towards hurricane lamps, instead of glamorous crystal chandeliers or pendant light fixtures, while introducing light sources to the room. This will add a hint of rusticity, and also enlighten the room with soft dusky warmth. 

You can also go for colourful gamcha patterned pendant light for a traditional rural feel. Moreover, dangling a few cane pendant lights will also capture the Bangalee impression very well, and give a modern and chic look to the room.

4. Use classic wooden furniture

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

One of the most notable attributes of Bangladeshi style homes are furniture made from solid wood. You have several options to choose from, such as Teak, Chapalish, Chickrasi, Gamari, Sil Koroi, Jarul and many more. You can also use a dark polish for the furniture – a style which never goes out of fashion. 

A trip to Old Dhaka might give you the exact armchair you were looking for. Go for a wooden ornate chest of drawers, adorned with floral hand carvings and inlays, for storage. This will not only enhance the beauty of the room but serve as a functional space for storage as well. Additionally, you can also include brass accents for the handles of your drawers to give it an extra antique Bangalee look.

Sheraspace is an interior design firm that provides professional interior design assistance and online interior design consultation. It is a home improvement platform working to bring revolutionary solutions for Dhaka homes. In partnership with The Business Standard, designers from Sheraspace regularly provide ideas, opinions and experiences on how to make your home a better reflection of who you are. You can contact them at www.sheraspace.com

