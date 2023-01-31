Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

With the world facing the biggest climate change challenges and crises, using new designs and versatile products with the principles of sustainable construction can lead to minimal impact on the ecosystem or the environment. Home interior design experts share tips to do so

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Sustainable construction is all about the practice of creating a healthy environment based entirely on ecological principles as it helps in promoting healthier living by reducing waste and by boosting the economy inclusive of promoting sustainability at the same time. 

For a healthier living, there's a dire need to have clean and fresh air inclusive of a not so toxic environment and plenty of natural resources resulting in this construction industry as the leading way of everything weighing more towards a greener edge.

According to Saurabh Jain, CEO, India Operations at LivSpace, in today's world, the terms green, sustainable and eco-friendly are used in a colloquial manner but the terms aren't quite synonymous. Green and eco-friendly means that something doesn't harm the planet, while sustainability at the office sets the focus on the future. 

He revealed, "Sustainable office interior helps minimise the negative effects on the environment and with the changing scenario, more workplaces are laying emphasis on incorporating sustainable construction and interiors."

Use materials that let the environment breathe 

A great place to begin for offices could be bringing in sustainable furniture. Multi-use office furniture is a way to reduce the need for furnishing and also create flexible working spaces. Another small yet significant way is to incorporate environment-friendly office supplies and perhaps bring into effect a zero paper use policy. 

Adding plenty of indoor plants in and around the office workspace helps keep the air quality healthy. In addition, plants and greenery are also directly linked to the mental well-being of employees and are known to relatively reduce stress and tension.

Make energy efficiency a priority 

Making green improvements to an office design has a lasting impact not only on employee wellness and productivity but on energy costs too. Sustainable office space is more comfortable to work in, has better air quality, and uses less energy as compared to offices that have not made green office improvements.

Re-think unused space to make a sustainable office space 

A number of offices and workplaces have space that is underutilised or left completely unused but they might still be consuming electricity by ways of heating and cooling spaces. 

This not only raises the energy cost but also harms the environment. Steps must be taken to either utilise these spaces or reconfigure the office layout. Recycling, repurposing, and reusing existing office materials help take care of the environment and ensure that there is minimal to zero wastage.

