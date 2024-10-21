Synanthropic corridor: Using architecture to improve human-elephant interactions

The water reservoir between the crop fields and habitats works as a community edge buffer and natural barrier to facilitate elephant movement and reduce encounters with human settlements.

In the tranquil yet conflicted Balijuri range of Sherpur, Northern Bangladesh, the majestic Asian elephants and local human communities have long been at odds.

Rapid urbanisation and agricultural expansion encroached on elephant habitats and forced these gentle giants to cross into human settlements. Consequently, there have been more frequent, and sometimes, deadly encounters.

In 2021, a herd of 45 elephants roamed the Balijuri range. Two elephants died coming in contact with an electric fence near the paddy field area. But what if the architectural design could solve this age-old conflict in Balijuri and across the Northern belt of Bangladesh?

Shafaet Alam Abir, a final-year architecture student at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), set out to tackle this question.

His thesis, "Synanthropic Corridor: Rethinking Human-Elephant Interactions Through Community Conservation in Northern Bangladesh," aims to redesign the delicate balance between human and elephant habitats.

It reflects a unique intersection of architecture, ecology and community conservation.

A synanthropic corridor is a designed or natural pathway within human-dominated environments that supports the movement and survival of synanthropic species (animals and plants that thrive near human habitats).

The road connectivity and observatory tower enable visitors to appreciate the unique landscape while facilitating the monitoring of elephant migration patterns.

These corridors link fragmented habitats, providing essential resources like food and shelter and maintaining ecological connectivity, which is vital for genetic diversity and population stability.

"For this corridor, the design approach was to create a human-forest resiliency mechanism with an inclusive landscape which includes humans as social forest, cultivation as economy generator, jhiri (waterfall) as forest generator, tree as elements of the jungle and elephants as architect of the jungle," he explained.

Abir was the Asia Regional Winner in the "Architecture and Design" category for his final-year thesis by participating in the Global Undergraduate Awards 2024.

The architectural strategy: Buffer zones and community inclusion

The fundamental cause of human-elephant conflict in this region is clear — human encroachment causing habitat fragmentation, loss of water sources and food scarcity.

Abir's solution is to restore these natural resources through careful land-use planning and ecological design. His architectural strategy calls for redesigning human settlements to make space for wildlife by creating buffer zones and natural barriers (made up of rocks and trees instead of walls) that reduce contact between humans and elephants.

"The master plan includes keeping elephant migration paths clear, creating buffer zones and adjusting community growth to help restore the forest habitat," Abir explained. His design also promotes sustainable community development, ensuring that locals have economic opportunities while living in harmony with their surroundings.

Every year, human-elephant conflicts take a toll around the border areas in Sherpur and Cox's Bazar where trans-boundary migration of elephants is common. Photo: TBS

The other most compelling aspect of Abir's project is its focus on community inclusion.

The Garo people, an indigenous community in the region, have a long-standing cultural connection with elephants. In the age of urbanisation, they also bear the brunt of the "conflict" with crop losses, property damage and, sometimes, human fatalities.

The plan involves creating spaces for public use, such as experience centres (akin to exhibitions displaying informative materials on elephants and the Garo community) and watchtowers to encourage ecotourism. An administrative office for the forest department is also included, underscoring the area's importance in managing elephant migration.

Community amenities such as the community hall, healthcare centre and crop storage facility will not only fulfil essential social functions but also provide protection for the annual harvest against potential human-elephant conflicts.

"The plan is to engage communities [both ethnic and Bangalis] in conservation efforts by living an elephant-friendly lifestyle and to provide incentives for coexistence," Abir explained. These incentives include compensation for crop losses and support for alternative livelihoods, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility among the local population.

Born from conflict

The heart of Abir's project lies in rethinking how humans and wildlife share space. By strategically locating human settlements away from high-conflict areas and providing the resources for sustainable growth, his architectural framework offers a blueprint for peaceful coexistence.

In many ways, the synanthropic corridor is more than just a design—it is a philosophy. It challenges the traditional view of humans as conquerors of nature and instead envisions a future where we are stewards of our shared environment.

By blending ecological conservation with human development, Abir's project points to a future where elephants and humans can thrive together.

The experience centre offers opportunities for tourism and wildlife enthusiasts to engage with the region’s rich elephant heritage and cultural history.

The design doesn't just aim to mitigate conflict but fosters a deeper connection between the two communities. "According to perspectives from both sides, rather than the elephant, the essential signal for such a dispute is the human person," Abir said.

His work recognises that for both humans and elephants to flourish, we must design spaces that respect the needs of all living beings.

As climate change, deforestation and human expansion continue to reshape the world, Abir's synanthropic corridor in the Balijuri range offers a reminder that architecture can be a powerful tool in forging a more harmonious relationship between people and nature.