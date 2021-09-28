Study room interior: Essentials to ensure better study sessions

Studying in a separate room with a good interior is not only an amazing experience, but it can also be a good investment. Having a well-organised study room at home can ensure productivity in stressful academic activities.

During the initial phase of the pandemic, when students and academicians had to continue their academic activities from home, the necessity of a study room for absolute concentration was felt like never before.

It is important to have the right interior essentials for a study room to ensure an environment for better study. Properly arranged interior of a study room will help you do your best work and create a productive space at your home. But it doesn't need to be boring. Using the right accessories and furniture, you can have an interesting study.

The following explains some essentials to improve the interior of a study room.

Be specific with the furniture

Don't overdo the furniture. Make sure furniture such as your cabinets, chairs, study table, bookshelves and so on are built or bought to your specifications.

And also consider the color palette while choosing the furniture. You can go for white or light colored ones and also wood or warm colored board furniture as well.

A slender desk against a wall utilises less space and gives you a clean, neat surface to place your laptop. These simple design ideas will get you maximum results.

Natural light is important

You can place the reading table by the window. Pushing the window curtains to a side will allow light to enter your room and your table directly. Keep study lamps as well in the room.

Decorate a wall

White board and markers can be used for writing down important things which will be in front of you all the time and it will be hard for you to forget important points of a topic or deadlines of an assignment or homework.

You can design your study according to your personality. Add hanging wall décors, plants by the window and art. Display an inspirational poster, something handmade or adapt the décor to your personality.

Add some greenery

They add a soothing atmosphere around the room. Besides, plants add a fun pop of color too. House plants clean the air, improving the air quality which is said to help us focus and learn. So don't be afraid to keep one or to indoor plants, bonsai on your desks.

Wall colour

The colour of the wall can add a new look to the room, which ultimately impacts the overall environment. If you want to have a calm and tranquil atmosphere, stick to the basic muted colours. Even pastel shades are also fine.

Or you can go for white, as a colour scheme. It is known to bring soothing energy into a room – just what you need to focus!

Area rugs for warmth

Decoration is not only for your living room, your study room can have frills as well. Find ways to personalise your study room with elements such as an area rug. Minimal and simple rugs can be kept in certain places of the room. These small carpets are easy to clean, so they are easy to use and quite comfortable.

Study room essentials

Doing interiors for a study room is not complicated - you need the right furniture and accessories to create a nice environment. The goal is to create a study space where you would feel comfortable to spend hours in. At the same time, the environment should help you remain calm and focused.

Photo: Otobi

Study desk

Someone may use a simple study desk with a drawer and someone may like a computer table, which can double as a study desk.

A basic and standard study table costs around Tk3,800 and it can go up based on the size and storage capacity of books and number of drawers and lockers.

Where to find: Otobi, Hatil, Navana, Regal, Isho, Alibaba, Daraz

Price Range: Tk3,800 to Tk12,000, based on the size and material

Photo: Alibaba

Computer table

From modern sleek designs to traditional wood finish desks, there are many different styles available in the market. This type of desk usually comes in two pieces so they are easier to move around when needed, and more space-efficient when not in use for the computer.

The price of computer tables varies depending on how they will be used. For the study room, you can opt for a basic laptop table and also an elaborate workstation. And it can also be custom-made if you feel like going fancy.

Where to find: Wood Metal,

Price range: From Tk 1,500 to Tk 25,000

Photo: Regal

Bookcase

Keeping a lot of books on a table can make your table look unorganised and demotivate you to study. A good option to solve this problem is having a bookcase.

Bookcases come in many different sizes so it is possible you will find something perfect for your study room or office, but if you do not find it suitable for your study room, you can go for a custom made bookcase.

It is not like you will have to pay a lot higher for a custom one, the price may go up slightly.

Where to find: Regal, Otobi, Hatil, Isho

Price Range: Tk5,000 to Tk15,000

Photo: Hatil

Comfortable chair

If you cannot sit comfortably for long hours, it will be hard for you to accomplish your goals and give you back or shoulder pain.

Try not to go for the most expensive chair, rather focus on comfort because a chair can either make or break your study sessions. It is best to make a chair according to your body shape. If that is not possible, buy a chair with a curved back.

Check the height of the chair so that your legs do not sag; again, you should not have to bend your legs in a painful manner. It is better not to sit in a revolving chair.

If you have a super low budget, you can buy a back support which you will be able to use with any chair. A back support for your regular chair will cost Tk220.

Where to find: Isho, Regal, Navana,

Price range: Tk3,000 to Tk25,000