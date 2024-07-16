Standing on a pole: The growing use of bamboo in architecture

Modern Education and Training Institute (METI) Handmade school in Dinajpur, also known as ‘Anandaloy’, stands out as a noteworthy bamboo structure designed by architect Anna Heringer. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The Pankouri restaurant in Diabari, Uttara, is a rather unique structure that is made entirely of bamboo - from the walls to the stairs. The structure looks perpetually sunkissed because of the golden hues of the bamboo.

That is the magic of using natural resources, and it is not lost on the restaurant business in Dhaka.

"Nowadays, a lot of restaurants have opted to use bamboo, and people are liking it," said Advocate Alamgir Kabir Evan, managing director of Shilpo Bari Ltd, a company specialising in handicrafts, terracotta, mural designs etc.

"It gives you a sense of being immersed in nature. The opportunity to use bamboo has also increased. When restaurants adapt a natural aesthetic with materials such as bamboo, it takes people to their roots." he added.

A plant that thrives in warm weather and has multifaceted uses, bamboo is an outstanding resource to utilise in construction and interior design, because of its strength, durability, and cost.

When your budget restricts you from going all fancy with the interior design of your home, resources like bamboo can be a saviour.

The interior of Pankouri restaurant in Diabari looks perpetually sunkissed because of the golden hues of the bamboo. Photo: Pankouri

Unfortunately, it is an underutilised material in our country, probably because of the plant's high maintenance or the misconception that natural resources are expensive.

From bamboo's roots to your roof

Modern Education and Training Institute (METI) Handmade school in Dinajpur, also known as 'Anandaloy', stands out as another noteworthy bamboo structure designed by architect Anna Heringer.

The bamboo used in the upper half of the structure is awe-inspiring. The eaves and the way the bare material supports the roof is proof how a naturally beautiful material can be used to create a grand structure.

Although many wonder about how long these buildings will last, the plant is actually durable. Depending on how it is seasoned, the condition of the environment and maintenance, it can last upwards of 15 years.

"A lot of restaurants that are using bamboo even for their exterior are not substantially affected by weather, as the bamboo is seasoned," said Evan.

From the moment the plant is extracted till the moment you find yourself under a bamboo roof, it goes through a long journey to ensure its quality and durability.

Locally, bamboo species such as muli or Melocanna baccifera, ora, talla, borra are most commonly used.

In making the Rohingya Cultural Memory Centre in Ukhiya, the architect used local bamboo found in Cox’s Bazar like Borak (Bambusa balcoa) and Muli (Melocanna bambusoides). Photo: Rizvi Hassan

The plant only takes two to seven years to grow to the point where it can be used for construction. The most common bamboo used for construction is borra, according to Md Golam Rosul Shohag, senior artist of Shilpo Bari.

"[Borra] bamboo is thicker and less hollow. Though it is not as flexible as other bamboo species, it can handle up to 2 maund [80kg]," Shohag notes. "Once processed, the bamboo can last up to 20 years."

Even if the bamboo extracted is very long, not all of it is usable. Artisans pick out the strongest part, the mid-section, and cut off the rest to ensure the structure's durability.

Working with the natural resource requires planning, as artisans look for ways to prolong its lifespan at every step of the way, and this even includes its tactical placement in construction.

"When setting up a bamboo structure, we cannot directly let it contact the ground as the soil, water, and bamboo have a tricky relationship," he explains. "We have to build it around a column."

The upper floor of Anondaloy is a frame construction of four-layer bamboo beams, while vertical and diagonal beams are arranged at right angles to the building. Photo: Anna Heringer Architecture

When you look into bamboo processing, you will notice how many different ways there are to treat the material to prevent it from becoming infested in the future, and it varies from location to location. Each method will have its own pros and cons.

A popular method is chemical treatments which include CCB (copper, chrome, and boron salts) or borax and boric acid are used.

Sometimes, saltwater is also used to treat bamboo and when it is being transported, it is submerged in that water.

The plant will soak up the salt from the saltwater and it will act as a repellent for bugs and prevent fungus growth, but it will not make it resistant.

However, Evan prefers using bamboo cured by burning it. "To season it, we burn the bamboo which helps prevent bugs from infesting it in the future and makes it last a long time. It helps break down the sugar in the bamboo which attracts the bugs."

Amirabad Clinic in Faridpur by Bangla Bari, was built with earthen block and seasoned bamboo. Photo: Bangla Bari

Understanding whether the bamboo used is of standard to use in construction requires a good ear — and an artisan is the best judge for this.

"To test whether bamboo is properly processed or not, you have to hit it with a hammer. The sound processed bamboo makes is quite different from bamboo that is unprocessed or wet. That is how we can understand the quality of bamboo," said Shohag.

An affordable resource

Bamboo is a relatively cheap and accessible material, even compared to wood. This makes it an excellent option for those who want to create a beautiful space within budget.

"Per square feet, bamboo will cost around Tk100, and will vary to around Tk120 to Tk130. If you consider a traditional lamp or chandelier, it will cost a maximum of Tk1,000 if made with bamboo. [In comparison] if we think about chandeliers using artificial materials, it can get quite expensive," said Evan.

However, bamboo structures require regular maintenance, and the cost of it can slowly build up.

The 2019 Aga Khan Award winner Arcadia Education Project was built on the bank of Dhaleshwari in South Kanarchar of Keraniganj. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The challenges of bamboo

Bamboo is a sturdy and visually aesthetic material to use, but it may deteriorate over time depending on the condition of the environment it is placed in.

Even though the processing of bamboo is meant to extend its lifespan, as it interacts with nature, especially water, it will eventually be subject to wear and tear.

However, there are ways to help extend the lifespan of bamboo and one of the easiest ways is by simply colouring it.

A varnish coat can also be used as a water repellent. Especially if the bamboo is placed outside, you should reapply the colour coats every two years for an extra layer of protection.

The colour or varnish acts as a barrier between the bamboo and the elements outside, preventing water damage or a possible bug infestation.

However, once bamboo starts to deteriorate, not all of it falls apart at once. Having a keen eye and noticing the changes in bamboo structures will help in the long term. If you can catch it early on, it can be repaired without issue.

The 2019 Aga Khan Award winner Arcadia Education Project was built on the bank of Dhaleshwari in South Kanarchar of Keraniganj. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Another challenge that designers personally face while using bamboo is the sturdiness of its own structure, allowing them less freedom to create different shapes and designs.

"The difficulty in using bamboo is that traditional materials can be shaped, which is not the case for bamboo. We have to work around its shape. But once we create a design, the rest is easy," Evan mentioned.

A step towards sustainability

Despite its challenges, bamboo is still a valuable resource and the prime reason for this is its sustainability factor.

Currently, people are stepping away from products, resources, and lifestyle choices that are harmful for the environment.

Creating structures or pieces for interior design while remaining environmentally conscious is an important cause for consumers. Bamboo prevails in this aspect as the plant is biodegradable and grows very fast.

Even compared to wood, bamboo is much more sustainable.

"One of the biggest plus points of bamboo is that it repopulates very quickly. If you look at the trees in CRB they are close to 200 years old. To get bamboo that has the same strength, it doesn't take long. It only takes two to three years," said Evan.