Shanta Holdings Bansari: Experience a getaway within your living space

Is one's home only confined within the space behind your door?

Architect Nahas Ahmed Khalil feels otherwise. "When one purchases a residence in a multi-storied apartment building, he/she does not only buy the space inside the apartment door; rather the experience starts from the front gate. Every facility inside the property must give the resident a feeling of home."

In a calm and secured locale of Baridhara Diplomatic Zone, surrounded by fortress embassies, facing the Baridhara lake and just adjacent to the American International School Dhaka (AISD), Shanta Holdings Ltd has planned the layout for their residential apartment building Bansari to provide a deluxe experience to its residents.

Combined with the perfect view of the lake and the pool's edges seemingly extending towards the horizon of Dhaka's landscape, architects Nahas Ahmed Khalil and Reza Hassan's design emphasises on the importance of common spaces in a residence, while protecting its inhabitants from exposure to extreme sunlight, yet ensuring ample light and sufficient ventilation.

Photo: Shanta Holdings Ltd

Entering through the main entrance, one is greeted with abstract sculptures, cascading fountains and a lush green lawn, keeping your focal point fixated on the aesthetics and away from the underground basement parking.

The entrance will lead you towards the reception lobby, a double heighted space with marble cladded walls and floors. This elegant lounge is decorated with bright hanging lights, luxurious sofas, abstract paintings and a stylish reception desk with a wooden backdrop.

Highlighting the need for communal spaces for healthy recreations with friends and family, a garden terrace was designed for small BBQ parties or get-togethers at the top of the building.

"Teenage girls and adolescent children are disadvantaged in our cities. They do not have access to many places for independent interaction. This private lounge was designed for residents to enjoy by themselves, or with company."

Inhabitants can stay fit and exercise in the spacious gym at the rooftop equipped with modern facilities and mirror walls.

Adjacent to the pool, the miniature club house at the roof has a sitting lounge with vibrant decorations. Photo: Shanta Holdings Ltd

The night view of the swimming pool is exceptional as the lighting creates a dramatic ambience with geometric patterns on the walls. The semi screening pergola over the poolside area protects you from the summer sun, but also allows an open sky view.

Along with a sitting lounge and pool with shower facilities, the miniature club house at the roof, which is also adorned with a vertical greenery, is bound to provide you with a taste of a getaway.

Upon entering the apartment units, you will find an open space connecting the dining and living spaces, with no obstructions.

"One of the features I wanted for this project is this open space. Open dining and drawing spaces enable the family to spend more time together. Presently these designs have become rare, so we emphasised on a common space, apart from the bedroom, for people to spend time with family and friends," said Khalil.

Summer sun vs lake view

Ensuring maximum comfort for residents without compromising on the lake view had left the architects with quite a design challenge.

Due to its location, the lake lies to the west side of the building. The edifice is tilted towards the northwest to reduce the exposure to the low problematic western sun, while at the same time, ensuring a view of the lake.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

On sweltering summer days like this season, the sun exposure can get in the way of comfort.

"Do we go to Cox's Bazar and complain about the west side being too sunny? That is the direction of the bay, the main reason why we are there in the first place! A designer needs to be creative enough to minimise the exposure of the sunlight and let residents enjoy the lake view at the same time," said Khalil.

"We could not build solid walls to block the sun. Residents buy apartments here to view the lake in the first place," he added.

A green building with air movement

Once you move up to the roof, you will see a beautiful landscape of Dhaka from the nine storied building. But what about the lower levels?

Every important space and room of the apartments have large windows which allow sunlight to get in. The designs also feature spacious balconies, which are not confined by grills.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

This allows one to enjoy the lakeview from the balcony, and for light to reach every corner of the house and contribute to the residents' mental wellbeing over the long haul.

To optimise for comfort, the architects aimed to facilitate air movement throughout the apartments by utilising cross ventilation.

"For our humid climate, cross ventilation is essential and the air must be able to circulate and pass through," said Khalil.

To optimise cross-ventilation inside the apartment units, larger spaces like bedrooms, drawing and dining spaces are designed to let air pass through the south-facing windows.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

"Air enters from one side of the unit – the dining space for example – and through the wind funnel effect, it will flow and eventually pass throughout the living space windows and to the other side of the apartment," he added.

The cross-ventilation not only optimises the indoor comfort but also reduces dependence on energy-gobbling air-conditioning.

"We see an increasing use of AC because of the lack of cross ventilation in designs. My guess is that Bangladesh has close to two hundred days in a year when the evenings are pleasant. Air-conditioning should not be essential if the spaces are planned properly. The evidence is there in the countryside," said Khalil, adding, "If we can reduce our dependence on air-conditioning, allow adequate daylight in, while keeping the solar heat out, the building becomes more energy-efficient and more environmentally responsible."

The building also comes equipped with a solar power system built on the rooftop.

"It is mandatory in our country to have a solar power system. By using the sunlight as a source of energy, the overall building is a lot less dependent on the power grid," he added.

Fire safety measures

Usually for smaller apartment buildings, the fire escape and main stairwell both lead to the same place.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

"But if both the stairs lead to the same lobby, safety is compromised. So we opted for a safer practice by putting access to two stairs at different locations of the building," said Khalil.

Reza Hassan, having worked for more than a decade in Singapore, collaborated on this project under ARC Neemrana Consortium with Khalil. He elaborated on the fire safety measures.

"We have been extra careful and designed the fire stairs to be independent and directly connected to the apartments."

Fire alarm systems for fire detection and sprinkler systems have also been installed in the basement. Every unit has a fire hosing system to extinguish fire with underground reservoir water.

In a calm and secured locale of Baridhara Diplomatic Zone, Shanta Holdings Ltd’s residential apartment building Bansari is designed to provide a deluxe experience to its residents. Photo: Shanta Holdings Ltd

So if you want to enjoy the experience of a getaway from the comfort of your own home – gazing at the dazzling Dhaka skyline, sipping on a cool drink, or basking in the warm sun – you can choose this life at Bansari.