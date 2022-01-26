Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

Friendship Hospital in Satkhira's Shyamnagar upazila been named the best new building in the world, winning the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) international prize 2021.

A model of climate-conscious design built with the bare minimum of resources, the hospital beat off competition from a gallery in Berlin by David Chipperfield, and a cycle and footbridge in Denmark by Wilkinson Eyre, reports the Guardian.

Located in Satkhira, in the waterlogged landscape in the south-western part of the country , the winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects' award used water as its chief starting point.

The canal zigzags its way through the site, collecting valuable rainwater and helping to cool the surrounding courtyards during the sweltering summer months. It also serves as a barrier between the inpatient and outpatient departments, separating the two sides of the site across shared courtyards, without the need for a dividing wall.

Picture: Asif Salman/Urbana

"There is water everywhere here," said architect Kashef Chowdhury, director of Urbana, the Dhaka-based practice behind the project.

"But it's not always the useful kind." Rising sea levels caused by the climate crisis have meant that the surrounding landscape of grain fields has been transformed into shrimp fisheries, while the groundwater has become too saline to use for most purposes.

Picture: Asif Salman/Urbana

In the rainy season, locals do everything they can to collect and store every last drop of fresh water.

Chowdhury has therefore designed the building to be a machine for rainwater harvesting, with every roof and courtyard surface draining into the central canal, which runs into two storage tanks at either end of the site.

It is the first "land hospital" for the NGO Friendship, for which Chowdhury has helped to convert several boats into floating hospitals in the past, designed to serve remote communities in the delta region.

Picture: Asif Salman/Urbana

Built for a tight budget of just under $2 million, their first permanent building provides a medical lifeline for thousands of people in an area that was heavily affected by a major cyclone in 2007.

Last year, the project won RIBA International Awards for Excellence 2021.