Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Imagine enjoying the velvety luxuries of the Italian elite while being surrounded by an opulent glimmer and all from your home. In a way it will feel as if the home's interior has been changed magically to make the dwellers feel like royalty.

The real magician is Cornelio Cappellini, a premium Italian home interior brand. As a family company, the brand has thrived throughout generations with extravagant traditional pieces.

However, as time passed, the company reinvented their style to bring in contemporary designs.

Cornelio Cappellini is a true example of how a brand ages beautifully, as their years of experience and adaptation to the current market reflect in their luxurious furniture pieces.

Penthouse Livings, a luxury home decor and interior retailer that distributes premium furniture from all around the world, recently launched Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini in Bangladesh.

Penthouse Livings is the first company to bring Cornelio Cappellini to Bangladesh as an authorised seller.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

The chief guest of the event was Italian Ambassador Enrico Nunziata. The chairman, managing director and director of operations of Penthouse Livings were also present at the successful launch.

Penthouse Livings presented pieces from the Italian luxury brand, which captivated all the attendants, with very good reason. Cornelio Cappellini's specialty is bringing an accent of glamour to contemporary furniture.

While they work with premium fabrics, leather, natural woods, and metals to create contemporary pieces, the highlight of their craftsmanship is, without a doubt, the Murano Glass.

Here are a few highlight pieces presented from Cornelio Cappellini.

Stefanie

This piece is an extravagant mirror for the wall. It was one of the pieces that stood out from their collection with a steel back and a height of 240 cm and width of 124 cm.

The mirror is special as it is made with the special Murano Glass, which the brand takes pride in.

The Stefanie mirror is a timeless piece that will make a statement in your living space. As the mirror is large, it does a very good job at adding depth to a room.

On top of that, placing it strategically in your home can also liven up the space. As sunlight reflects off the mirror, it makes the room appear bright naturally.

Planetarium

This floor lamp is the perfect way to tie in the look of your living space, as it adds a blend of abstract elegance. Yet, the lamp adds a beautiful radiance, as if you are gazing at the stars, which brings forth a cosy ambiance to your home decor.

Furthermore, the textured and contrast-coloured glass adds an artistic touch, staying true with their luxurious vibe.

The lamp is crafted with Murano Glass. It has a height of 170 cm and a diameter of 65 cm.

Richard

This armchair brings a true taste of Italy to your home decor. The armchair is rounded and bold, almost as if it is made for royalty.

One of the traits that makes Cornelio Cappellini stand out is the high gloss and pearlescent shades of their pieces which exude luxury. The Richard armchair is the perfect example of their style, as its design catches the eye, while maintaining its elegance with a simple colour palette.