Landmark Whistling Woods - An amalgamation of nature and tranquility 

Biophilic interiors are one of the main aspects in this project to emphasise the relationship of nature and humans, to fulfill people’s needs in the urban context. Photo: Courtesy

Urbanisation has resulted in a new and never-seen Dhaka. It has now become a city full of tumult - tall buildings, unique and robust infrastructures, and whatnot.

Barely a few years ago, real estates used to assemble condos only to fulfill individuals' requirement of a roof over their head.

But these days, they have become a way of life component, a component to complement luxurious lifestyle and living.

Modern living nowadays is not just about residing somewhere with family, rather it defines people's lifestyle and social status.

And this scenario is fast blooming in Bangladesh, mainly due to the societal acceptance of commodity and multinational culture, resulting in the enrichment of people's taste for minimal art design, and modern architecture.

Residences have also become a means to display grandiosity. Demand in the market has caused a number of real estate companies to introduce new and unique plans in their architectures.

The complex is designed in a unique way to present its dwellers a feeling of a forest. Photo: Courtesy

Anwar Landmark has built one of its most prestigious residential projects, 'Landmark Whistling Woods' that features the contemporary and minimalist perspectives of customers.

The prime concept of the project emerges from modern influences and narratives that guide new ways of living.

This significant project has been crafted to indulge the unmatched luxury of one of the most premium locations of the city, Banani. The majestic view of the area is exposed to all of its users as the livable floors start from the first floor onwards.

Its architectural design focuses on clean, sensorial, and scenographic architecture amidst nature.

It is designed in a unique way to present its dwellers a feeling of a forest where they can enjoy the eternal beauty of sunrise and sunset from their own home with their beloved ones.

The project offers a premium duplex apartment which is 4,304 sq ft, including a 258 sq ft green terrace. Photo: Courtesy

Special attention has been paid to ensure ample amount of natural light and ventilation inside each apartment so that dwellers get glare-free light all the time.

This project's public and private spaces are designed in such a way that they can be merged to form a larger periphery.

Passing through the wide lobby full of greenery, one enters the spacious foyer which resembles the outdoor meadows of Bangali villages that were used to separate the private spaces from the public spaces.

In this project, Anwar Landmark offers south-facing 2,418 sq ft to 2,550 sq ft apartments with all modern amenities.

On top of that, it also offers a premium duplex apartment which is 4,304 sq ft, including a 258 sq ft green terrace.

It has 55% open space, reflective water body on the ground floor, double-height entry, modern and well-equipped gymnasium, rustic rooftop garden with BBQ zone and an exclusive swimming pool, intelligent Building Management Service, full generator backup, and a well-planned parking area.

In this elegant contemporary residence, Anwar Landmark will give its dwellers a private retreat of their own. The team have put their experience and expertise and given all of their dedication to combining luxury and homeliness in one-fold in this project.

It has a smart and stylish building entrance consisting of a 50 feet wide front road which will make anyone go awestruck, and give them the feel of a forest safari.

Other than that, it also has a green landscape area with a water body, well-planned and uber-modern apartments, and spacious duplex apartments with private green terraces.

Landmark Whistling Woods is a compact package full of all modern amenities and offers a classy and contemporary lifestyle to its people.

Anwar Landmark believes not only in building high-rise apartments, but also in creating addresses, addresses to cherish for life, addresses to live along with generations after generations.