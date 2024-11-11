Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

In Bashundhara Residential Area, where towering structures have taken over the landscape, Kakoli Manor sticks out as a breath of fresh air, harmoniously blended with nature. Standing in stark contrast to the surrounding buildings, this residential building captivates the gaze of passersby.

Nestled on a 10,217 square feet corner plot, Kakoli Manor incorporates a blend of contemporary design language of concrete, glass and metal, with a peaceful presence of greenery and openness.

From the road outside, the building resembles a lush garden made of concrete and greenery, thanks to the plants hanging from different spaces and balconies. As the sun moves toward the west, its rays filter through the glass windows, creating a beautiful dance of light within the spaces of the house.

Made for a traditional Bengali joint family, the three-storey residential project tells stories of memories and family bonding, where three generations reside.

"Our intention was to make a place where the residents will create and reminisce lifelong memories with generations that come after," said Faisal Ahmed, the lead architect of F2A+Partners, who headed the project.

Bold solid concrete contrasted with airiness

The house has an introverted form, which was created with a solid mass of concrete that stands still and bold from the outside. However as you step inside and walk through different spaces, a play of light and airiness creates a beautiful contrast.

The presence of light and greenery in different spaces of the house brings a calm and refreshing atmosphere, making the home more peaceful and pleasant to live in.

"For the landscaping in the terraces and external areas we have used predominantly tropical, low-maintenance species of plants. As a result, the space remains green all year round, creating a lush tropical feel inside the spaces," Faisal said.

As you pass through the entryway, you are greeted with a formal living space. It is as spacious as it can get, giving you a sense of openness and ease. The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off white, cream tones, with a touch of gold.

The minimalist colour palette creates another contrast with the vast structure. Meanwhile, the blue water of the swimming pool and shades of green from the foliage adds a pop of colour. In addition, the black of the window and door frames gives the light beige interior a modern look.

Inside the living space, your eyes are drawn to the abstract murals on the walls, intricately engraved on concrete. Although on concrete, these murals portray a lively atmosphere. As Faisal explains to us, these are inspired by Swiss-French architect and designer Le Corbusier's works. The murals add a touch of artistic depth to the space.

"When we work on projects like this, we try to infuse every detail with a touch of artistic expression. For this one, we have improvised on Le Corbusier's paintings and creatively crafted his vision on concrete," said Faisal.

Apart from the grand living room, the ground floor also houses a parking space, dining, a pantry and a patio adjacent to the swimming pool. With a combination of water, grass and wooden deck, the floor creates a well-blended visual harmony.

The swimming pool, enclosed by walls, is continually replenished by a soothing wall-mounted fountain, creating a constant meditative music of water.

Building something like this while surrounded by tall buildings wasn't an easy task. "Obviously, it was challenging. Our plan was to design the house in such a way that we don't feel the tall buildings outside," said Faisal Ahmed. "We aimed to make sure that we always feel connected to the surrounding landscape", he added.

The first floor truly reflects the inspiration behind the project. It is a living space where the residents spend most of their time. This thoughtfully designed living space is where the residents come together for casual conversations, shared meals, and cherished moments, making it the heart of the home.

In addition to its welcoming vibe, this floor houses a spacious family dining area, for both festive dinners and everyday meals. A cosy coffee bar is also set there for leisurely mornings, while two separate kitchens cater to various culinary needs.

There is also a walk-in closet for the house-lady, adding an element of luxury. The separate TV room offers a comfortable space for movie nights. All these elements of this floor together create a warm and welcoming environment that weaves connection and togetherness among family members.

The second floor is where the residents will spend their night time – meaning the bedrooms are on this floor. There are three bedrooms – one for the parents and the other two for the children.

Each bedroom includes its own terrace, offering a space where residents can enjoy morning coffee or relax in the evening. These terraces add a bit extra to the living experience, creating a connection to the surrounding greenery. They allow the family to enjoy moments of calm in their own private escape.

Each bedroom opens up to a medium-sized garden, creating a strong connection between the residents and nature. The gardens, looming with grass, house primarily shrubs.

The rooftop on the third floor contains a gym, an indoor lounge, and a furnished outdoor seating area. The open spaces create a welcoming environment for relaxation and family gatherings. Residents can enjoy an evening stroll or a night spent under a sky full of stars and moonlight. The floor lighting used on the ground floor adds the perfect amount of ambiance luminosity without hurting the eyes at night.

The indoor lounge resides beside the open spaces, giving an extra space for late-night parties or casual get-togethers.

A gorgeous space built with simple materials

The materials used in the project primarily consist of concrete and glass, giving it a sleek and modern look. The architect chose concrete specifically so that the house gives off a sculpture-ish feel. Marble was chosen for the flooring to ensure a precise finish and maintain a minimalist interior aesthetic.

"We began designing the project in 2016, and a year later, construction on-site officially started," said Faisal.

Use of glass creates an airy contrast against the heavy concrete.

Energy efficiency was a key factor to keep in mind while designing the project. "We took multiple approaches to this project. We have carefully considered the natural flow of light and air when designing the windows and ventilation systems, so that the dependence on additional air conditioning is less," Faisal said.

The glass windows were designed to be operable, allowing for optimal airflow. In the summer, even with air conditioners turned off, the spaces get a lot of natural flow of air.

"As a result, there is a noticeable difference in temperature between the interior and exterior spaces, as the owners of the house have reported to me," Faisal added.

Faisal emphasises that having a supportive client is essential for projects of this nature. "The client was incredibly supportive, granting us the freedom to explore our creativity. From selecting materials to shaping the design, they allowed us to take full control without any restrictions," he said.

Investing in something like Kakoli Manor isn't economically rewarding, given the context of Bangladesh. "The owners wanted to build something exclusively for themselves. A peaceful home that connects the people of the family and inspires," said Faisal Ahmed.

"Kakoli Manor has already inspired the daughter of the house to be an architect," he added.

Kakoli Manor is not only a residence but also an embodiment of traditional family values.