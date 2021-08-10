Ikebana: The spiritualist art of arranging flowers

As the Buddhist monk - Thich Nhat Hanh said, "As you arrange the flowers, you too will be arranged."

'Ikebana' - the ancient Japanese art of flower arrangement, dates back to the seventh century when floral offerings were made at altars, and it reached its first zenith in the 16th century, under the influence of Buddhist tea masters.

From then onwards, it has grown with over 1,000 different schools in Japan and abroad while slowly transforming from a religious ritual to a trapping of aristocratic life.

It is believed that practising ikebana makes a person more patient and tolerant towards the differences in nature and life.

It provides relaxation in mind, body, and soul and allows the person to see beauty in all art forms.

During ikebana practice, the artists can appreciate aspects of nature that are typically overlooked in daily life. Shahinoor Baby, the President of BIA, expressed, "There are tough times in all of our lives. When I meet adversities, I start arranging flowers. I put concentration into my creation and it makes me calm and relieved."

Ikebana enables its doers to experience and explore the expressions of nature on a deeper level.

Moreover, it can be an excellent way to decorate your rooms.

Photo: Collected

Once you can manage to learn some of the fundamental techniques of ikebana, you are free to go creative and refine your soul through this art of living flowers.

In essence, arranging flowers has always been considered a way of harmonising humanity with the natural world.

In our country, the Bangladesh Ikebana Association (BIA) was established in 1973 to unitedly promote the true art of ikebana as originated and developed in Japan while improving the quality of life of our people.

In an interview with Dr AKM Moazzem Hussain, the life patron and founder of BIA, said, "Among the three very old and famous ikebana schools in Japan, we have been following mainly the styles of Ohara School in Bangladesh. Through our continuous efforts, ikebana is now known to many people of this country."

In an interview with Dr AKM Moazzem Hussain, the life patron and founder of BIA, said, "Among the three very old and famous ikebana schools in Japan, we have been following mainly the styles of Ohara School in Bangladesh. Through our continuous efforts, ikebana is now known to many people of this country."

Ikebana is a disciplined form of art. For any aspiring ikebana artist, the first step is to acquire knowledge of some foundational skills.

Photo: Collected

The basic principles of ikebana

While ikebana may look simple, there is a complex philosophy behind it.

From a philosophical perspective, ikebana explores the frictions between the visible and invisible, life and death, luxury and simplicity.

More than simply putting flowers in a vase, it is a disciplined art form that brings nature and humanity together.

In Sōfū Teshigahara's words, "Ikebana is not just about flowers, it is about the person who arranges them".

The personality of someone who arranges ikebana is reflected directly in his or her work, making the art form infinitely wide and profound, liberated and fun.

Minimalism

Photo: Collected

The beautiful employment of minimalism is a common aspect present in ikebana.

Some methods use only a minimal number of blooms interspersed among stalks and leaves where flowers can be admired more individually rather than collectively.

Focal points

Photo: Collected

Contrary to the idea of multicoloured flower arrangements, ikebana often focuses on other areas of the plant, such as its stems and leaves, and emphasises the shape, line and form.

The surface of the water is always exposed to aid in creating the effect of representing a complete plant growing as nearly as possible in its natural conditions.

Finding the form

Photo: Collected

Although it might sound counterintuitive, ikebana strictly discourages prior planning.

An essential part of practising ikebana is working with the plants and bringing out a shape that already exists in them.

Hence, ikebana encourages its practitioners to decide on a few species of plants and experiment with them instead of drawing out an elaborate idea beforehand.

Foundational skills for ikebana

Cutting

Cutting flowers is a task that frequently repeats in ikebana.

One technique commonly used by ikebana practitioners is known as mizukiri, or "water-cut", which refers to the method of cutting stems of flowers underwater to keep the flowers alive longer.

The flower cuts will vary depending on the use of the container.

Trimming

Ikebana is practiced with clean lines in mind, which requires trimming and removal of twigs and small branches that are restricted to create the effect.

While doing ikebana, it is important to remember that the less is always better.

Bending and shaping

Sometimes the stems and branches are not in the shape that is needed to create a certain style. When this happens, it will require you to bend and shape them as per your choice.

Acquiring this skill is necessary to be able to confidently create your arrangements.

Capping and splinting

To create ikebana styles with thinner stemmed flowers, it is important to learn capping and splinting.

Both methods are used to make the thin stems stick onto pin holders.

Depending on personal preference and availability of materials, any of these methods can be applied.

Pounding and crushing stems

To help elongate the life of flowers, pounding and crushing the flower stems is an important skill to carry.

It is especially required for arranging hard and fibrous stems.

Tools and components you need

Flowers and plants

Photo: Collected

While traditionally Japanese flowers are used, there are no restrictions in terms of choosing flowers and plants.

The available flowers in Bangladesh including marigold, gerbera, poppy, lily, tuberose, coconut leaves, and more, can be used for ikebana arrangements.

Vase

Photo: Collected

The vase's shape needs to be of the type that will best prolong the life of flowers. For this reason, vases used in ikebana are wide open at the mouth.

Soft pastel shades and bronze vases are especially popular with the Japanese.

You can choose conventional vases and basins for your arrangements, or you can go for something outside the box like teapots, recycled containers, etc.

Photo: Collected

Pin holder

Photo: Collected

For most types of arrangements, an important piece of equipment is a "kenzan" - equivalent to a western 'floral frog' or pin holder, where the stems are stuck onto the pins of the kenzan.

Scissors

A good, sharp pair of scissors is needed for cutting and trimming, which can be found in the local hardware stores. Maintenance of the scissors is important to prevent them from rusting.

Different schools of ikebana

Among thousands of schools, there are three popular schools; Ikenobo, Ohara and Sogetsu.

The Ikenobo School

Photo: Collected

Originating in the 8th century, the Ikenobo School is widely considered to be the origin of ikebana.

It is considered that the beginning of this school coincided with the construction of the second oldest temple in Japan.

Many styles and schools of ikebana including "rikka" emerged from these origins.

The Ohara School

Photo: Collected

In the world of ikebana, the Ohara School is a significant one that was founded during the period of open trade with the West.

The use of shallow bowls as containers was popularised by this school, which eventually became known as moribana.

Before this, more upright vases were considered the norm.

The Sogetsu School

Photo: Collected

Founded by Sōfū Teshigahara in 1927, the Sogetsu School is one of the modern schools.

Compared with the other schools, Sogetsu is flexible and open-minded, making it the most popular in the West.

According to Teshigahara, the strict rules surrounding ikebana were constricting and limited personal expression.

Ikebana is a disciplined form of art. For any aspiring ikebana artist, the first step is to acquire knowledge of some foundational skills.

Where you can learn

1. Bangladesh Ikebana Association

Two Ikebana courses for kids and adults

Cost: Tk2000 for kids and Tk3000 for adults

Course period: three months

2. Japanese University Alumni Association