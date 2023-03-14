How colour has an impact on how you feel

Illustration: TBS

Have you ever felt anxious in a yellow room? Do you feel relaxed and serene when you see the colour blue? Artists and interior designers have long believed that colours have a significant impact on moods, sentiments, and emotions. Pablo Picasso famously said, "Colours, like features, follow the changes of the emotions."

Colours can be used as a potent tool for communication, they can convey action, alter emotions, and even influence physiological responses. Physiological changes, such as higher blood pressure, accelerated metabolism, and eye strain, have been linked to specific colours.

Colour perception is contextual yet personal. They spark memories, cue emotions and trigger wilful associations. When adjacent colours are too similar in tone, the harmony might turn into hilarity; while inappropriately contrasted colours are more likely to compete than to work together.

What is colour psychology?

Colour psychology is the study of how various colours impact emotions and behaviour in people. It explores how they may affect how we feel and how our reactions to colour are influenced by factors like age and culture.

Warm hues may make people feel warmth and comfort to rage and aggression. These colours include red, orange, and yellow, shades found in the red region of the colour spectrum.

Cool colours include blue, purple, and green, shades under the blue end of the spectrum. Although these hues are frequently thought of as calming, they can also evoke emotions of melancholy or apathy.

The impacts of colour, however, may only temporarily influence mood. Entering a blue environment could initially make you feel at peace, but the effect quickly wears off.

How does colour psychology affect interior design?

Interior design is a creative task that combines a person's tastes and individuality. It's a blank canvas where the designer paints it with colours and embellishes with glass, ceramic, and woodwork details. For both residential and commercial properties, the goal is to create a logical and natural flow.

Good designers will make use of colour psychology in their works. The colour of the walls, furniture, plants, decorative items, lights, and fixtures all have a significant impact on how the inhabitant feels. Hence, it is wise to select colour schemes depending on the personality and preferences of the client.

The colour scheme will contribute to one's comfort, relaxation, and productivity. According to research on the psychology of colours, every individual has a unique response to every colour, meaning my red is different from yours.Therefore the interior designer needs to have a discussion about the colour scheme with the client and figure out what they find most appealing.

Some colours tend to boost productivity, which is why many businesses use a lot of grey, blue, and brown decor. But this is not a general principle. This is true in a business setting, but if one worked, say, in the media or the fashion sector, using more vibrant and colourful paints will encourage creativity.

Psychological effects of cool colours

If you are designing a creative space, consider using purple. Purple makes use of both red and blue to create a harmony between stimulus and tranquillity that is meant to foster creativity. Light purple creates a calm environment that eases anxiety. These colours look good in both home and office settings.

If you're designing a peaceful and serene environment, consider using blue or green. Often, people associate these cold hues with relaxation. Green is also thought to be less taxing on your eyes.

Blue is recommended for high-traffic areas, or spaces where you or other people will spend a lot of time. Blue is another cool colour that inspires relaxation and calm.

These colours are ideal for use in the bedrooms.

Psychological effects of warm colours

Do you want to stimulate people's minds or whet their appetite? Consider using yellow or orange. These colours are frequently associated with food and induce hunger. This is exactly why you see these colours in so many restaurants.

However, You should be careful when using vibrant colours, particularly orange and yellow. They reflect more light and overly strain the eyes. If you're watching your calories, you probably don't want to paint your kitchen or dining spaces these colours either.