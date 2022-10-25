Fortunex Limited’s buying house: A modern workspace with a simple open layout

The main focus of the design was on the layout, with careful consideration given to the flow of sufficient lighting. Photo: Chinton Architects

Warmly lit with an abundance of space and glimmering, polished floors, the showroom for Fortunex Limited's buying house in Baridhara DOHS has a sleek, modern interior.

The wide rooms have clear glass doors and a smart combination of furniture in black and off-white. The clothing samples are neatly hung on black metal railings.

When it comes to creating modern and innovative designs, 'Chinton Architects' is one of the leading studios in the country. They have converted an old 3,200 square feet apartment into a modern office space for Fortunex Limited.

Principal architects of the studio, Neeman Karim and Md Ishak Mia, along with associate project architects Quazi Anika Afrin and Asif Mohammad Iqbal, took on the task of creating a workspace that would sync perfectly with the client's work language.

Implementing an easy-to-understand design



The idea behind this project was to create a contemporary and easy-to-understand design with high-quality finishes so that the emphasis remains on the functionality of the space, rather than on any distracting details.

The space is a showroom for a buying house; therefore, the project was all about creating a design that is comfortable and practical for those who will be using it.

"Our objective was to ensure that when foreign buyers come here, they will have a good impression about the company they have come to work with," said Neeman Karim.

"We did the full project management for this, starting from the conceptual design to construction and fit-out (lights, rails, etc). Our company offers both design consultancy and fit-out," she added.

The primary idea was to break down the barriers and walls to open up the area into a seemingly open floor space.

The bedroom walls were broken down and glass partitions were built in their place to add to the open layout; the bedrooms were converted into the meeting room and the managing director's office.

The open lounge and coffee counter were cohesively integrated into the display area. Display units, the aforementioned black railings, were designed with a playful use of modules and lines.

The colour scheme of the interior space was kept neutral and warm so one focus would linger on the display.

"According to the client's emphasis on ample lighting, we used track lights and placed them in a way that would not look excessive, but – at the same time – highlight all the products hanging on the railings," said Neeman Karim.

There is a slit in the wall of the display area which lets you look into the dining area, and vice versa. Coupled with a mirror, they give the design a lofty feel.

The materials selected for the interior were clear polished kerosene wood with charcoal grey coated metal. These materials create a clean industrial look that went well with the open display area of white bricks and custom textured paint.

"We used HDF (high-density fibreboard) wood panels for the floors. These are basically engineered to be a good substitute for natural wood," she added.

The furniture was custom designed and made by Chinton's vendors. The lights were from Heavens Lights and the glasses used as partitions were from Double Glazing Limited.

Features that make the space unique

A stairway with little steps and underlying lights was created in the middle to separate one part of the office from another.

The small stairway adds to the whole ambience nicely when lit.

The space is divided into sections for garments, the meeting room and director's office.

Another highlight of the design, according to Neeman Karim, is the use of white bricks.

"We kind of reused the brick walls and painted them in white. With all the harsh vertical lights and metals, we wanted to soften them down with the white walls," she said.

There is another section where a lattice-like structure has been made with metal. This part is used for showing clothes to the buyers while having a discussion with them.

Here, instead of taking the hassle of moving a rack, one can straight up use the metal lattice to hang multiple clothes together. This section was created to add to the overall functionality of the design.

Neeman Karim said that they are constantly getting feedback from clients who are quite happy about the project.

However, she said that they never completely wrap up a project because issues can arise even after completion, and they try to fix them immediately.

"For instance, after doing this project, we realised sound from one of the rooms was creating disturbance. So, we sandwiched another layer of glass to control the noise" she said.

"The showroom that Chinton designed is a unique way for us to display our garments. Buyers, or anyone who comes to see our products, can get a full aspect and understand the garment to its full extent," said a representative of Fortunex Ltd.

"We can display multiple products in a very fluid manner. On top of that, we have a well-equipped video conferencing room where we are able to display and present everything properly when clients cannot visit us in person."

"This is exactly what we wanted. And we designed it together. So, we are happy with the outcome."

From mid-November 2021 to mid-February of this year, it took around three months to complete this project. The space is a shining example of how elegance and simplicity can be combined to create something beautiful as well as functional.