Edison Prospero: Find a retreat in your home

Can you recall a time in your childhood when you had a patio – a space in front of your home where all our fondest memories were forged?

For me, one such memory was my grandmother spreading out chillies or green mangoes on the porch, to dry them in sunlight, so that we could relish delicious treats.

Finding such a space is difficult now. In a crammed city like Dhaka, we cannot think of residences like that anymore. But Edison Real Estate has come forward with a thoughtful project titled Prospero, which promises to take us back to our golden days.

Edison Group ventured into the real estate business only last year and most of their projects are based in the Bashundhara R/A, Dhaka. Its vision is to become one of the most trusted real estate brands in Bangladesh. To that end, they recently launched the project, Prospero, earlier this month.

In Prospero, they are building 144 flats in two separate towers. All of these apartments come with a common lounge at the entrance of each edifice. As you move up the driveway, you arrive first on a lush green lounge equipped with modern facilities for children to play around in, and it can also double as space for impromptu get-togethers as well.

As you drive further, you enter a spacious parking lot which is not directly visible from the lounge. So the unimpressive view of cars is always hidden from the residents and visitors.

"We have a social responsibility towards the environment and people. We designed this project as a way to bring isolated people closer. They will live a secluded existence in their apartments, but once they step out they will find a courtyard with greenery and children's play area, in a semi-outdoor lounge, where they can meet others," said Mohammed Taiabur Rahman, Head of Marketing, Edison Real Estate.

This special project of Edison's is spread on two, thirty katha [half acre] land each, so the total project size is sixty katha or almost an acre.

"Even though there are 144 flats, instead of creating just a colony, we wanted to develop a community here," the principal architect of Edison Real Estate, Syed Mohammed Imran, explained.

Pavilion spaces, which is a quintessential feature of Bangladeshi architecture, have been used in this establishment thoughtfully so that the residents can enjoy sunlight and the fresh air without being exposed to too much heat.

"In projects like these, often we have no idea about the end users. Only when the establishment is handed over do we get to see the clients. But Propsero has been designed keeping its end users in mind. This architecture will guide their lifestyle," he added.

Inspired by the Bangladeshi landscape, the project incorporates trees, water and nature.

Since it's open-air and adjacent to a water body, you will find the lounge very peaceful and pleasant, even though there is no air conditioning. As a result, the space feels connected to nature.

The transition from an air-conditioned interior to nature has been made easier with the use of 'jali' walls. These walls also serve other purposes, like hiding the service entrances, dissipating heat, and creating small shadows.

Double layer brick walls (almost 8 inches) have been used on all the external structures. These thick walls prevent the heat transfer from outside to the interior in the daytime while releasing heat at night, making the interior cooler during summertime and doing the opposite during the winter and keeping the home warmer.

The structure has been built using red bricks, which is also another custom of Bangalee architecture. "Red bricks have sustained our climate and culture for years now. It's one of the things that represent our architecture," said Imran.

Separated by a 25 feet road in the middle, the two buildings each have 72 of the 1,950 square feet apartments. Each building has two lifts cum stair lobbies and each lobby has two sets of lifts and stairs.

Among the stairs, one is dedicated to a fire escape. The 25-feet road also will act as an access road for fire trucks and safe evacuation during any fire hazard.

In terms of ventilation, the flats are designed in a way that even if all of them are not facing the south, the cool southward breeze that everyone wants when they plan homes still circulates inside the flats.

"We tried to create an ideal micro-climatic situation in every northwest flat to ensure both light and ventilation for users' comfort, which was a bit challenging. All the rooms are designed to ensure direct and diffused sunlight to minimise the usage of artificial lighting," explained Imran.

The top two floors in each tower are joined together and make two luxurious duplex flats which have special features like terrace and spacious dining and living area, and double-height space which is interlinked with separate stair inside.

"When you enter the establishment you will land in a grand reception. Behind the reception, you will find an outdoor sitting arrangement, vertical fountains and relaxing homely things. The experience starts from there. We have designed the whole experience thinking about the users' journey from the moment they enter the place," said Taiabur.

The 14-floor establishment in the J block of Bashundhara R/A will be completed in May 2026.