Decor Expo 2022: For the young and bold 

Among the sea of furniture and home decor stalls, the hype around the Made Bangladesh store was visible. Most decor items were labelled with 'sold' signs.

"We started out with more items, but many of them have been sold," said one of their representatives.

Made Bangladesh is a home decor store that specifically uses resin to create unique designs. Their statement side table's surface was made of glimmering resin, standing on legs that look like branches. Their displayed wooden tables used teak and mahogany. The items are priced ranging from Tk 8,000 to Tk 75,000, depending on customisations.

A lot goes into transforming a space into a home. The younger generation demands modern home decors, and Savor International Limited tried to address that by hosting the Decor Expo 2022, from 1 to 3 December, with a focus on presenting a 360-degree view of products and services related to buildings and interior for both homes and businesses.

Several architectural firms and interior designers were present on the occasion, such as Dream Inch Interiors Ltd and Ghasforing Architectural Studio. Ghasforing, in particular, used the space of their stall to show off their prowess in interior design with a yellow-themed room.

Ghasforing used the space of their stall to show off their prowess in interior design with a yellow-themed room. Photo: Collected

"Yellow is usually a difficult colour to work with when it comes to interior design. We wanted to take it up as a challenge and show our capabilities," said one of their representatives.

Aside from interior design, they also assist with architectural work for both residential and commercial projects.

Visitors could find everything from industrial-level fittings to striking business sign stalls at the fair.

Even though the event was promoted as a decor expo for modern homes, there were very few stalls dedicated to home decor and furniture. The event seemed to better serve those who are still in the initial stages of building their home or space, rather than those who already have a space ready to be decorated.