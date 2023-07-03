Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

Photo: Collected

In a country like Bangladesh, the inclusion of luxury items such as bathtubs, rain showers, and geysers in people's bathrooms is on the rise, thanks to the growing economy and middle-class population. As millennials, we often find ourselves lagging behind the wealth accumulation of previous generations. However, when it comes to our first property purchase or bathroom renovation, we are incredibly discerning about the items we choose for our brand-new apartments.

If you're a first-time home buyer or simply just looking to renovate, you want every aspect of your new apartment to reflect your style and personality, including the bathtub. With the growing popularity of luxurious bathroom fittings among the middle class in Bangladesh, it's now easier than ever to find the perfect bathtub that suits your taste and budget. So here's an article providing valuable insights to aid you in your endeavours.

1. The Space-Saver - Alcove Tub: For millennials living in compact apartments, the alcove tub is a space-saving solution that fits snugly between three walls. Made from fibreglass, metal, or plastic, these bathtubs offer affordability and flexibility.

Photo: Shovy Zibran

Local shops in Hatirpool and Elephant Road offer a wide range of alcove tub options, with prices starting from about Tk12,000. These tubs not only optimise limited bathroom space, but also provide a comfortable bathing experience for millennials seeking functionality and practicality.

2. The Luxurious Soaker - Freestanding Tub: If you dream of a luxurious bathing experience, a freestanding tub is a perfect choice. These elegant bathtubs stand on four feet and require no wall support, adding a touch of sophistication to your bathroom.

Photo: Collected

Imported brands like Swish and RAK offer a variety of freestanding tubs, including clawfoot tubs and under-mount tubs. Prices for imported freestanding tubs range from Tk199,000 to Tk665,000, depending on the design and features. These high-end tubs are ideal for millennials who prioritise style and luxury in their home decor.

3. The Relaxation Haven - Soaking Tub: For millennials seeking ultimate relaxation, a soaking tub is a must-have. These tubs feature extra depth, allowing you to submerge yourself and unwind in blissful tranquillity.

Photo: Collected

There are a lot of local shops in Hatirpool that stock a range of imported soaking tubs. Explore their collection for a rejuvenating bathing experience. Soaking tubs cater to millennials who value self-care and want to create a spa-like atmosphere in their own homes.

4. The Spa-Like Retreat - Whirlpool Tub: If you crave a spa-like experience in the comfort of your home, consider a whirlpool tub. Equipped with jets that create soothing water movement, these tubs provide a therapeutic massage experience.

Photo: Shovy Zibran

Imported options, such as TOTO and Cotto, are available in selected outlets in Gulshan and the "tri-state area." Prices for these whirlpool tubs typically range from Tk10,000 to Tk20,000 higher than the Chinese imports, offering a touch of luxury for discerning millennials. These tubs are perfect for those who seek relaxation and indulgence in their daily bathing routine.

5. The Contemporary Classic - Cast Polymer Tub: If you appreciate the timeless elegance of marble but seek a more affordable alternative, a cast polymer tub is a great choice.

Photo: Collected

These tubs, available in solid colours or mimicking the look of marble, add a touch of sophistication to your bathroom. Imported cast polymer tubs are available in stores like Swish, with prices ranging from Tk199,000 to Tk275,000. These tubs blend modern aesthetics with classic appeal, catering to millennials who desire a stylish and versatile bathing space.

As a millennial and first-time home buyer in Dhaka, finding the perfect bathtub that aligns with your style and budget is now within reach. Whether you prefer space-saving alcove tubs, luxurious freestanding tubs, relaxing soaking tubs, spa-like whirlpool tubs, or contemporary cast polymer tubs, Dhaka's local shops and import outlets offer various options.

Notable shops in Dhaka that stock local and imported products can be found in Hatirpool, Elephant Road, and Gulshan. Hatirpool and Elephant Road boast a wide variety of bathtubs at various price points, making them ideal for anyone picky and looking for something to suit their taste and budget.

For those seeking a unique shopping experience and the possibility of bargaining, the wild card pick is Aloobazar in Old Dhaka. Here, you can find shops that specialise in custom-made bathtubs and may offer competitive prices. If I were to make a pick, Aloobazar is where I'd go to get my bathtub.

Explore these options, compare prices, and transform your bathroom into a personal oasis that reflects your unique taste and enhances your everyday bathing experience. Investing in a bathtub that resonates with your millennial sensibilities allows you to create a harmonious living space that blends functionality, aesthetics, and self-care.