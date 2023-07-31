Basin and sink shopping in Dhaka: Finding the perfect fit

Ceramic bowl type basin used for hand wash area. Photo: Collected

In Bangladesh, the inclusion of luxury items such as bathtubs, rain showers, and geysers in people's bathrooms is on the rise, thanks to the growing economy and middle class. People are looking to buy the best items available for their household appliances that fall within their budget.

This week we look at the wash basin and kitchen sink market of Dhaka. Sinks play a crucial role in both kitchens and bathrooms, serving as functional necessities for everyday tasks. In Dhaka, you'll find a wide range of sink and basin options crafted from various materials.

Before choosing a sink that might fit your budget, you should consider a few things:

Consider the size of your kitchen or bathroom to ensure the sink or basin fits perfectly within the space.

Evaluate the advantages of different materials, such as the durability of stainless steel while using in the kitchen, or the stain resistance of ceramic of the washroom basin.

Select the style that complements the overall design and aesthetics of your kitchen or bathroom.

Stay within your budget range, considering the prices associated with different materials and brands.

Most of the kitchen sinks and basins that aren't produced locally come from different countries, including China, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey, Italy and Spain. Chinese and Indian products are the most imported items available in the market.

When it comes to products, Dhaka's market is very diverse. If you look at the right places, I'm sure you'll get your desired sink for the right price. But there were mainly four types of sinks that were widely available.

1. Stainless steel:

Photo: Collected

Stainless steel sinks take the lead as the most popular choice for the kitchens in Dhaka. Known for their durability, easy maintenance, and affordability, stainless steel sinks come in various sizes and styles, making it easier to find one that suits your needs and budget.

Stainless steel is mostly used for kitchen sinks rather than basins in Bangladesh. Prices for stainless steel sinks range from a few thousand taka to around Tk50,000. It all depends on the size, brand and the add-ons it comes with.

Apart from the "locally" made sinks, RFL SKB sinks are widely available throughout the city.

2. Ceramics:

Photo: Collected

Ceramic is widely used for basins in the washing areas rather than kitchen. There are ceramic kitchen sinks available in the market as well, but they tend to be pricier than stainless steel sinks. Ceramic sinks and basins offer enhanced durability and stain resistance.

With a multitude of colours and styles available, you can find a ceramic sink or a basin that perfectly complements your interior.

Prices for locally produced ceramic basins like Akij, Rosa and RAK start at a couple of thousand taka, and foreign brands like Kohler, Roca, Swish and Ideal Standard can go up to Tk30000 - 50000 or more. There are also cheaper Chinese and Thai imports that are budget-friendly.

3. Granite:

Photo: Collected

For those seeking the epitome of luxury, granite basins stand out as the most extravagant choice. Granite is also a popular choice for basins rather than kitchen sinks.

Crafted from natural stone, granite sinks boast remarkable durability and exceptional stain resistance. With a wide range of colours and styles, you can find granite sinks and basins that harmonise seamlessly with your desired aesthetic.

However, luxury comes at a higher cost, with granite sinks and basins ranging from Tk10,000 to several lakhs. Local brands like Akij and Rosa have their own version of granite basins.

Franke, Teka, Grohe and Swish are a few of the foreign brands that are prominent in the Dhaka market. There are also Chinese imports that are a bit cheaper than branded items.

4. Quartz:

Photo: Collected

In recent times, the popularity of quartz basins has been on the rise. Made from a blend of quartz and resin, these sinks are highly durable and resistant to stains.

With an assortment of colours and styles to choose from, quartz sinks offer versatility to match your unique taste and interior design. Franke, Teka, Grohe and Swish all have a version of quartz basin of their own. There are also Chinese imports that are available. Prices for quartz sinks can start from around Tk20,000.

There are marble sinks and basins available in the market that are also worth a mention.

It's important to note that kitchen sink and wash basin prices can vary depending on the location and the specific brand or retailer. Additionally, factors such as size, additional features, and installation requirements can also influence the overall cost of a sink or a basin.

Notable shops in Dhaka that stock local and imported products can be found in Hatirpool, Elephant Road, and Gulshan. Hatirpool and Elephant Road boast a wide variety of products at various price points, making them ideal for anyone picky and looking for something to suit their taste and budget.

For those seeking a unique shopping experience and the possibility of bargaining, the wild card pick is Alu Bazar in Old Dhaka. Here, you can find shops that specialise in custom-made items and may offer competitive prices.