5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

Habitat

Hindustan Times
22 August, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 02:48 pm

Related News

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

Let's explore some exciting sustainable furniture trends poised to reshape the interior design landscape in 2023

Hindustan Times
22 August, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 02:48 pm
High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT
High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

As the world prioritises sustainability and environmental consciousness, the furniture industry is transforming towards more eco-friendly practices. It could be argued that an eco-renaissance is underway, with greater supply chain transparency, local, ethical sourcing, the use of repurposed components, and the use of natural materials all contributing to it.

Consumers are more aware of sustainability and eco-friendly practices. High-concept furniture designers in particular are getting in on the trend and coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally friendly but also beautiful. Hence, furniture designers and manufacturers are embracing innovative approaches to meet the demand for greener living solutions.

Architect Anupriya Sahu, Founder and Design Head of Alankaram, MP shared with HT Lifestyle seven eco-conscious furniture trends that are making waves in interior design.

Reclaimed and recycled materials

A key trend in sustainable furniture is the use of reclaimed and recycled materials. This approach involves repurposing old or discarded materials to create new and unique furniture pieces. Not only does it reduce the burden on landfills and minimise waste, but it also promotes a circular economy by giving new life to old resources.

Natural and non-toxic finishes

In recent years, there has been a noticeable shift towards using natural and non-toxic finishes in furniture design. Water-based stains and paints are free from harmful chemicals and thus ensure your furniture is safe for both the environment and your health. This trend aligns with the growing awareness of the impact of toxic substances on indoor air quality and overall well-being.

Sustainable manufacturing processes

Sustainable manufacturing practices have become a crucial focus for furniture manufacturing. As technological advancements continue to run the world, we should strive to reduce energy consumption, minimise waste, and employ ethical production methods. Collaborating with local artisans is another way furniture brands contribute to sustainable practices while supporting local communities.

Integration of smart and sustainable technologies

The integration of smart technologies with sustainable furniture is gaining momentum. This fusion of sustainability and technology allows for a greener and more efficient living environment. Smart furniture can be designed to optimise energy usage, enhance functionality, and promote convenience while minimising waste and resource consumption. Incorporating traditional design elements into our products by authenticating local roots with global design influences.

Multi-functional and space-saving designs

With urban living becoming increasingly compact, multi-functional and space-saving furniture designs are gaining popularity. These versatile pieces offer practical solutions for maximising space while promoting a minimalist and clutter-free lifestyle. Convertible tables, modular shelving units, and flexible seating options are some space-saving furniture catering to modern living preferences.

"As consumers seek authenticity and uniqueness in their furniture choices, artisan techniques and craftsmanship are revived. Furniture designers must start incorporating traditional design elements and intricate detailing into their creations, infusing a sense of cultural heritage and handcrafted charm into contemporary pieces. Embrace these trends and join in creating a greener, more conscious future through sustainable furniture choices," concludes Anupriya Sahu.

Features

furniture

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

12h | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

13h | Panorama
The present custodian of the business is Shahedul Haque Shahed who has firmly held the reins of his father&#039;s business since 1991. PHOTO: Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

Haque and Sons Camera Servicing Centre: How three generations built a business based on their love for cameras

13h | Panorama
Technicians try to fix a groundwater pump in Gazipur after a drop in water flow. Groundwater is depleting at higher rates in some locations within the greater Dhaka city, Gazipur and the High Barind Tract areas. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Understanding the nuances of groundwater depletion

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

8h | TBS SPORTS
Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

6h | TBS World
F-16 means Russia will lose, says Zelenskiy

F-16 means Russia will lose, says Zelenskiy

6h | TBS World
Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy starts its journey in Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy starts its journey in Bangladesh

9h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19