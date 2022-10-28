This year's Halloween bash at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel

The Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel is all set to celebrate the spooky season "October" with the Halloween festival starting from 28 to 31, 2022 under the title "R: House of the Darkness" where customers can witness a spooky décor and lip-smacking signature dishes.

The whole hotel will be decorated in different Halloween themes, and the decorations will be up from 28th October. Halloween Special Music will be played throughout the public areas of the hotel, said a press release.

The Marketing and Communication Manager Joshita Sanjana Rizvan, said, "This year, "Novo Air" and "Eternal Ceramics" have partnered with Renaissance's Halloween celebration to sponsor lucrative gifts for the participants who will actively take part in the spooky celebration. They have Radio Today as their radio partner for this occasion."

Photo: Courtesy

Renaissance Dhaka is introducing some exciting offers for the upcoming Halloween festival.

The Halloween Special "Horror Movie Fest" will be on the Giant Screen of GBC 24/7 from 28 October till 31 October.

Trick Or Treat Brunch Buffet will be available at Bahar on 28 October priced at Tk6660 net with B1G2.

Ghosts & Ghouls (Children's Special) Halloween Brunch Buffet will be available at Bahar on 29 October priced Tk6660 net with B1G2. Halloween Special Dinner "Boogeyman's Date" will be served at Bahar from 28 October till 31 October priced Tk7770 net with B1G1.

There will be two different slots for the dinner buffet all four nights. Slot A is from 6:30 to 8:00 pm, and Slot B is from 9:30 to 11:30 pm.

Halloween Special Beverages & Sharing "Zombie" Platter will be served at R-Bar along with live music. The Halloween Staycation Packages are available from 25 to 31 October, starting from TK13,000.

Customers can win exciting prizes every day by participating in the "Be the Spookiest" best Halloween costume competition, which includes Dhaka-Kolkata Air tickets, couple staycations, couple spa, couple dinner vouchers, and 32-piece dinner set.