World's 5 best restaurants from 'Oscars of Fine Dining World' list and how much they cost

"Laugher is brightest where food is best," says an Irish proverb. And the restaurant is the loveliest place to have a fantastic time in an impressive setting for food. As a result, people tend to spend money and time in restaurants that serve scrumptious food in a pleasant atmosphere.

Recently, UK-based William Reed Business Media published a list of the world's best 50 restaurants, which was examined by a panel of more than 1,000 culinary experts and sponsored by S Pellegrino and Acqua Panna.

The World's 50 Best Restaurants-2021 awards, also known as "Oscar of Fine Dining World" were handed out recently at a ceremony in Antwerp, Belgium. The award is a key milestone in the ongoing revival of the restaurant sector after last year's pandemic-related hiatus.

Here are the world's newly-crowned top 5 restaurants' setting, cuisine, specialties that made the eateries stand out, and how much it would likely cost one to relish the dishes there -

Noma

Copenhagen, Denmark

Noma, a three-Michelin-star restaurant in Copenhagen, Denmark, is known for creating New Nordic Cuisine and inspiring an entire generation of chefs the world over. Chef Rene Redzepi founded the restaurant in 2003.

It was given the best restaurant award in 2021 and also secured first place in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2014 before it was closed in 2016 and moved to a new location in 2018.

Noma offers three menus at different times of the year, with seafood season from January to June, vegetable season during the summer, and game in winter. The restaurant brought new menu items from whatever the land and sea provided and remained closed for a certain time while preparing for the new menu.

Food lovers can experience new food and flavor in every season. The regular menu of the restaurant includes shawarma, a duck dish of leg, brain, and heart served with claw, feather and beak, wild forest plants, hay oil, thyme, wild garlic sauce, sweat served on a flatbread cut into the shape of carb and most special fried cod collar with crème fraiche and caviar.

The traditional tasting menu at Noma costs $435 per person. One has to pay $280 for a curated wine-pairing experience, and can opt for the juice pairing for an additional $155.

Geranium

Copenhagen, Denmark

Geranum is the first Danish three-Michelin-star restaurant in Parken, located in the center of Copenhagen. Chefs Rasmus Kofoed and Soren Ledet opened the restaurant in 2007.

Geranium offers some special dishes which make the restaurant unique in the world. The menu includes- Jerusalem artichoke leaves, pickled walnuts, seafood, smoked lard, essence of yeast and potatoes, quail with thyme seeds, berries, and pickled pine.

Aside from alcoholic beverages, Geranium also provides non-alcohol options that includes the world's best juices, kombuchas, and extractions.

Geranium was awarded the Art of Hospitality Award in 2018.

Dinner at Geranium will cost $435 per person, but one can add in the "Rare and Unique" wine experience for $16,000. Lunch starts at $280.

Asador Etxeberri

Atxondo, Spain

Asador Etxebarri, a Spanish restaurant in the town of Atxondo in Spain, won the prize again after 2019.

Victor Arguinzoniz, the restaurant's chef, is famed for his skills for grilling anything and for bringing out extraordinary flavors from seemingly simple ingredients.

Asador Etxebarri offers house-made chorizo, salted anchovies, buffalo cheese, fresh prawns from Palamos, and tender beef chops.

Arguinzoniz opened Asador Etxebarri in 1988 and stumbled onto the idea of opening a restaurant while grilling food over an open flame.

The Spanish restaurant offers dinner at $240 per person, which includes tip, but not beverages.

Restaurante Central

Lima, Peru

Restaurante Central, chefs Virgilio Martinez and Pia Leon's partnership restaurant, aims to celebrate Peru's landscapes, history, and traditions through its dishes.

The Peruvian restaurant offers an abundance of fresh and locally produced meat and vegetables such as scallops, squid, and clams along with Sacred Valley's pork belly and goat's neck.

With a special focus on being environmentally sustainable, guests are treated with a vegetable garden with over 100 plant species as they enter the restaurant.

Central offers delicious dishes at affordable prices compared to the other restaurants on this list.

Dinner at Central is priced at around $114. Even their most luxurious experience comes out to $140. Wine pairings start at $60.

Disfrutar

Barcelona, Spain

Chefs Oriol Castro, Mateu Casanas, and Eduard Xatruch came together to establish the restaurant in 2014.

Distrufar has a white and light-filled interior, as well as an outside terrace and a private lounge.

Some of their famous dishes include Panchino stuffed with caviar and sour cream and multi-spherical pesto with tender pistachios and eel. The dishes at Distrufar said to please, surprise, and excite the taste buds

One can enjoy dinner at Disfrutar by choosing from their tasting menus - starting at $190 and going up to $240.