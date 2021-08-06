WholeMade: Bringing Dhakaites the freshest of flavoured mayonnaise

While on the topic of wraps, rolls and such, the necessity of a mayo-based condiment is undeniable. Such condiments can take simple, homemade wraps and rolls to a whole new level.

This is where WholeMade, a brand producing different flavours of mayonnaise, comes into play. The brand has recently introduced beef and chicken bone broth along with vegetable broth to the lineup.

In a conversation with The Business Standard, Anika Farha, owner of WholeMade, explained why she chose mayonnaise as the primary product for her brand.

"It was simple. As a consumer, I was never satisfied with the mayonnaise available in the market. Most of them contained preservatives and I was not accepting of the added emulsifiers and fillers that went into all these products, along with the copious amounts of refined sugar and unhealthy oils," she said.

Although WholeMade started operating as an independent brand in November 2019, Anika was already selling her mayonnaise since November 2016 through a Facebook-based home cooked food marketplace and in local food fairs.

With the desire for food and wanting to do something around it, Anika sought formal education on nutrition, food trends, etc. to become credible enough for a business as she had previously studied computer sciences.

Resultantly, she went for a three-month-long Diploma in Gastronomy, Nutrition and Food Trends from Le Cordon Bleu London in March 2019.

Before that, in July 2018, Anika won the Business Plan Competition under the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development at Brac University and received a seed fund which eventually paved the way for WholeMade as an independent brand.

"Instead of using artificial preservatives, we use natural ingredients such as vinegar, lemon juice, etc. as natural preservatives. We pasteurise the eggs and sterilise the jars with filtered water to eliminate any foodborne pathogens from our products," Anika said.

To retain freshness, WholeMade mayonnaise is made in small batches every week.

WholeMade mayonnaise comes in three flavours: Classic, Garlic and Naga.

WholeMade Classic Mayonnaise

WholeMade Classic Mayonnaise

The Classic mayo, as the name suggests, is plain without any added flavour. It can be used on a daily basis in sandwiches and as a base for different dips and sauces.

WholeMade Garlic Mayonnaise

WholeMade Garlic Mayonnaise

The Garlic mayonnaise is so far the most sought after one. The distinct smell and taste of garlic makes burgers, sandwiches or pasta taste even better. It can even be paired with fried snacks as a dip. Due to its versatile nature, it can be used in different cooking to give the dishes an edge.

WholeMade Naga Mayonnaise

WholeMade Naga Mayonnaise

The Naga stands out from the other flavours due to its spicy taste, which comes from the perfect amount of naga chilies. A fun fact is that WholeMade's garlic mayo was a flavour requested by its customers and now it is one of their highest selling products. This mayonnaise is perfect for people who crave spicy food. It also works as a great add-on for any Bengali fried snack as well.

To order your jar of WholeMade mayonnaise, message WholeMade's Facebook page, or WhatsApp or call +8801312780808.

BOX:

All WholeMade mayonnaise flavours come in regular 330 ml jars.

Price

Classic mayo - Tk320

Garlic mayo - Tk420

Naga - Tk450

The Trio package

WholeMade has a package of three which contains 185 ml jars of each flavour. The package costs Tk850.