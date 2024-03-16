What Sehri adventures await Dhaka’s residents this Ramadan?

Photo: Courtesy

As midnight descends upon Dhaka, its ever awake streets gradually quieten. Exhausted by yet another day of fasting, the capital's residents have retired for the night, only to wake up in about 3 or four hours and grab a bite during Sehri.

For many, Ramadan is not just about spiritual reflection, but also a time for communal feasting and gastronomic exploration. While Iftar parties are a common tradition across communities, the practice of people venturing out of their homes to savour the unique menus that post-midnight Dhaka has to offer has become a mainstay in the past few years.

A night out for Sehri could help break the monotony of home cooked pre-dawn meals and bring variety to your palate.

But which eateries will remain open? And which are worth a visit so late at night? Here are some of our top picks:

Burger King

Although rice and curry is a Sehri staple, if you go out with your friends or loved ones, consider fast food at least once.

If you reside in Banani, Gulshan, or Mirpur, Burger King has your back — the fast food joint has extended operating hours from 10am to 4am every day during Ramadan at these branches. Even if you are not from the area, a ride at midnight without traffic is a worthy serene experience on its own.

Photo: Courtesy

For Sehri, Burger King offers their regular menu and a special Ramadan menu.

One of their special offerings is the 'Ramadan Flavour Fiesta', priced at Tk559. This combo includes a hot chicken burrito, a piece of fried chicken, small fries, and a small soft drink of your choice.

For those planning to visit with a companion, the 'Ramadan Royal Fiesta' is an excellent choice. Priced at Tk1,699, it includes two chicken burgers, four pieces of fried chicken, and three small soft drinks.

Star Hotel and Kabab

During Ramadan, Star Hotel and Kabab has always been a favourite eatery for Dhaka dwellers. And just like previous years, Star will be open for Sehri this Ramadan as well.

"However, for Sehri, our menu remains regular and there will be no kebab item," said a waiter at the Dhanmondi 2 branch of Star Hotel and Kabab.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Nevertheless, you can indulge in their mutton kacchi, priced between Tk225 to Tk265, or opt for Chicken biriyani ranging from Tk195 to Tk245. Additionally, there are options for plain rice and mutton curry on the menu, accompanied by vegetables, salad, and lentils. Needless to say, Star's mutton curry speaks for itself.

In addition to these menu items, there will be plenty of fish options available, priced between Tk100 to Tk200.

And of course, after enjoying the main course, do not forget to savour their milk tea — an essential part of the Star experience.

Chef's Table

If you are looking to explore a variety of culinary delights under one roof during Sehri, Chef's Table is an excellent choice for you and your friends.

The Dhanmondi and Gulshan branches will be open until 4am every day serving whatever you crave — Thai, Korean, or Indian cuisine, Japanese desserts, ice cream, or fruit drinks.

Photo: Courtesy

If you are dining with a group of six to eight people, Punjab Kitchen's Mega Platter is perfect for you. This gigantic 1:8 platter includes chicken fry, lobster, paratha, along with salad, rice, and a variety of sauces, all for Tk6,695. Additionally, they offer family platters in 1:2 and 1:4 sizes, priced at Tk1,375 and Tk2,965 respectively.

Alternatively, if you are craving Thai cuisine, you can head to Absolute Thai on the third floor of Chef Table Dhanmondi. They have a special Sehri menu priced at Tk2,475, which seems slightly overpriced. The menu includes chicken satay, chicken sui mai, chicken corn soup, vegetable soup, fried wonton, vegetable spring rolls, beef in black pepper, chicken with basil leaf, Thai mixed noodles, and more.

Hakka Dhaka will also remain open during Ramadan at Chef Table. Their 1:4 Ramadan Mega Platter offers a fantastic selection, including crispy prawn rolls, chicken dumplings, Hakka chicken wings, egg fried rice, black pepper beef, garlic and butter prawns, sweet bliss kulfi, and soft drinks — all for Tk4,400.

Dim Sum Town

Over the past few years, the popularity of Pan-Asian restaurants in Dhaka has been steadily increasing, and there is no reason why you cannot have Pan-Asian during Sehri.

Both Dim Sum Town branches in Dhanmondi and Uttara will be open until Sehri throughout Ramadan, allowing you to savour their offerings during the pre-dawn meal.

Their Suhoor Serenity, a 1:1 platter, includes corn fried rice, Hong Kong fried chicken, special vegetables, and their refreshing special lemon iced tea, all for Tk425.

For those seeking an alternative yet equally enticing option, Dim Sum Town offers the Suhoor Sunrice platter featuring chicken in black bean sauce, served with corn fried rice, special vegetables, and lemon iced tea, also priced at Tk425.

Le Méridien

Eating at a buffet is a blast, especially when the food is delicious and the last one you will have for the entire day.

Le Méridien, one of Dhaka's fancy five-star hotels, has prepared for Ramadan with a special buffet.

Photo: Courtesy

The Buffet Suhoor is Tk5,550 per person from Sunday to Wednesday, and Tk7,550 per person from Thursday to Saturday.

Chef Jesus Nino and his team are ready with more than 140 tasty dishes, including live cooking stations, appetisers, main courses, desserts, and more. They even have juices and a special tea corner to keep you hydrated during fasting.

And if you are in a rush, you can grab combo deals at Latitude 23. If you are staying at the hotel, they have got a special menu just for Sehri that you can order to your room. Plus, Olea has a set menu with Turkish delights.