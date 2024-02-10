The Westin Dhaka unveils week-long ‘Valentine's Romance’ celebration

Among the many delightful offerings, the spotlight shines on the enchanting Scarlet Passion Delight Cake. Photo: Courtesy

Love is in the air, and The Westin Dhaka is turning up the heat with its week-long celebration of romance, aptly named 'Valentine's Romance.'

They promise an unforgettable experience during this special week.

Each day of Valentine's week, they will feature a unique celebration, starting with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and culminating in the grand celebration on Valentine's Day itself. Guests can enjoy a daily dose of romance and special surprises to enhance the joy of each occasion.

Among the many delightful offerings, the spotlight shines on the enchanting creation by Junior Sous-Chef Mohammad Imtiaz Faisal — the Scarlet Passion Delight Cake.

Chef Faisal, with a remarkable 17-year journey in the culinary world, leads the Pastry & Bakery department at The Westin Dhaka. His passion for crafting exceptional desserts is evident in the Scarlet Passion Delight Cake, a masterpiece that combines flavors, textures, and a touch of culinary magic.

The cake is a delightful blend of layers. It begins with a soft sponge cake, filled with the deliciousness of strawberries. A sweet surprise awaits in the form of strawberry jelly, bringing a burst of fruity flavor. The highlight is the expertly crafted strawberry mousse, created to perfection by the chef. The strawberry jelly, made with fresh strawberries and gelatin, is molded into a heart shape, creating a visually stunning layer. The strawberry mousse, a heavenly blend of cream, strawberry puree, and a hint of amaretto, is piped onto the cake.

This is just one of the many treats awaiting guests during The Westin Dhaka's Valentine's Romance week. The hotel, draped in shades of pink, promises a romantic haven for lovebirds from 7 February to 14 February 2024. From delightful pastries to savory delicacies, guests can savor the finest culinary creations in an atmosphere designed to ignite the flames of romance.

This charming venue will offer a Love Week special, featuring an array of exquisite bakery and pastry options to add an extra layer of sweetness to the celebration. Whether enjoying a treat alone or sharing with a loved one.

Moreover, as the city's one of the best buffet restaurants, Seasonal Tastes will elevate the Valentine's Week celebration with a special buffet lunch price at Tk4,500 per person and a dinner buffet at Tk8,999 per person. The buffet will feature a wide array of international and local delicacies, curated to delight the taste buds of guests.

To add more sweetness of love, they are offering valentine's special curving station, live station, sushi station, exclusive savory items, grill stations and colorful heart melted dessert items in the buffet menu. To make the celebration even more accessible, a Buy 1 Get 1 offer is available with selected bank partners for the buffet, ensuring that the joy of the occasion can be shared with loved ones.

For those seeking a more intimate and romantic setting, Prego, the authentic Italian restaurant located on the 23rd level of the hotel, will offer a special romantic dinner experience.