Unusual pizza toppings around the world

Pizza is one of the most popular food in the world. There are countless ways to top this savoury item. Depending on where you live, the toppings on your pizza may be different. Some of them seem tasty, while others are simply too weird for us to try. Here are some unusual pizza toppings across the world.

Swedish Banana Curry Pizza

There is already a lot of argument among pizza lovers on the Internet if pineapples really belong on pizza. But in Sweden, they put Banana slices on the pizza. Along with bananas, they cover the pizza with ham, curry powder and cheese.

Japanese Squid Pizza

Japan is known for their really unique food. Be it for the type or the flavours, there are some items only available in Japan. Squid Pizza is something we may not see here but it is super popular in Japan.

Australian Kangaroo Pizza

In Australia, incorporating Kangaroo meat in meals is very common. Kangaroo meat is served in many restaurants as different dishes in Australia but having them on pizza is one of the most interesting ways to try it.

Russian Mockba Pizza

Mockba pizza is named after the capital of Russia. Mockba is the Russian word for Moscow. The pizza is topped with sardines, tuna, mackerel and salmon - turning it into a dream for seafood lovers. Topped with onions, it is usually served cold.

German Canned Tuna Pizza

Putting seafood in pizza is not that unusual. But the Germans have taken seafood pizza to another level by adding tuna as a topping. This adds a unique flavour to the pizza and is very popular in Germany.